Here's a list of all the assignments you will need to complete during the event and the list of rewards you will get for completing each assignment!

You'll receive Restricted Books as rewards for completing Special Assignments in your Assignment Tracker. These assignments will vary and you'll only get a few at a time, which you'll need to complete in full before you can move on to the next set of tasks! There are another 15 Restricted Books up for grabs this week, so complete the tasks ASAP if you want to get a hold of them.

Since this is the second week of the Back to Hogwarts event, there will be new Foundables to find on the map, in special Portkeys, in Wizarding Challenges, and by complete the event tasks. You will still be able to find some of the Foundables from the the first week of the event of the event as well. This guide will help you get the most out of the second week of the Back to Hogwarts event, plus even share a few tips and tricks on how to make sure you complete the event to the fullest extent!

The continuation of the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Back to Hogwarts Brilliant Event is here, and it's running from August 27, 2019 (11AM PT/ 2PM ET), until September 3, 2019 (11AM PT/ 2PM ET). The second week of Back to Hogwarts will give you a chance to acquire more Restricted Books to help you advance on your Profession skill tree, as well as new Brilliant Foundables to return to a special registry page and special Portkey Portmanteaus to open!

When you've completed these first three tasks, you'll also get additional rewards which include 500 XP, 10 Brilliant Family XP, one Restricted Book, and a new Ministry ID frame.

When you've completed these three tasks, you'll also get additional rewards which include, two Restricted Books, two Potent Exstimulo Potions, 25 Brilliant Family XP, a Ministry ID picture frame and a Brilliant Winged Boar Statue Fragment.

When you've completed these three tasks, you'll also get additional rewards which include 25 Brilliant Family XP, three Restricted Books, and a new sticker for your Ministry ID photo, and on Brilliant Carriage Fragment.

Here are all the Foundables you can only find during the Back to Hogwarts event (Week 1), including how many fragments you need to place the image in your Registry, and where you can find those fragments!

When you've completed these three tasks, you'll also get additional rewards which include nine Restricted Books, a Brilliant Thestral Fragment, 50 Gold, and a new lens for your Ministry ID photo.

Special Portmanteaus (3KM)

The Back to Hogwarts is the first Brilliant Event to feature 3KM Portkey Portmanteaus. These special Portmanteaus work just the same as any other Portmanteau — Stick either a Gold or Silver key in and walk to open!

These special 3KM Portmanteaus will be the only way to find Luggage Trolley Witch Foundable fragments, which you'll need if you want to clear the entire event! Make sure you are on the lookout for these 3KM Portmanteaus so you can open them as fast as possible!

Tips and tricks for the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Back to Hogwarts Event (Week 2)

While our best tips and tricks for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite are great for playing the game at all times. Here are a few extra tips for specifically for the Potter's Calamity event!

Save your Restricted Books and Scrolls until the end

Restricted Books only come around during these events and I recommend to waiting until you've collected all the Restricted Books before using them (and spending scrolls) to level up any of your profession skills. This way you can carefully calculate what the best use of your Restricted Books and scrolls, so you can level up as efficiently as possible.

Keep some 2 KM Portkey Portmanteaus waiting

You'll notice that some of the tasks required during the event to get rewards (the most precious being Restricted Books), will require you to unlock Portkey Portmanteaus; however, which kind of Portmanteaus doesn't matter.

Keep some 2KM Portmanteaus on hand and ready to go so you can complete those specific tasks in the shortest amount of time possible. Also, it may be worth to use some of your precious Silver keys on the 2KM Portmanteaus (something we normally advise against) to complete the tasks even faster!

Open Portkey Portmanteaus when you have the chance

The special 3KM Portmanteaus pop up on the map while you're walking around just like any other Portmanteau in the game, which means, if you have eight Portmanteaus or Portkey sitting in your inventory, you won't have a chance to grab any of the special ones. Make sure you don't miss out on any of the 3KM Portmanteaus by having a full inventory of unopened Portkeys.

Use Brilliant Runestones in Wizarding Challenges

As you return Foundable fragments to the special Brilliant Event Registry page, you'll earn Family XP (like any other Registry page) which will earn you Treasure Trunks when you rank up. These treasure trunks will have special Brilliant Runestones that you can use in Wizarding Challenges.

What Runestones do in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Make sure you use these Runestones to enter battles in Fortresses, it will be the only way to earn some event rewards and complete your Brilliant Registry page!

Low-level Wizarding Challenges will save you time and resources

To find all the Foundables during the Back to Hogwarts Event, you'll need to compete in Wizarding Challenges using Brilliant Runestones. It's a good idea to use these Runestones (which are only level one) on low-level chambers. This way you can collect the Foundable Fragments you need quicker and use fewer resources. No need to waste a bunch of potions if you can find the Foundables in low-level chambers!

Have potion ingredients at the ready

Some of the special assignments will require you to brew and use potions

