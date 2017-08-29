Not in the iMore forums yet? You're missing out!

The iMore forums are the heart and soul of our community. They're where you ask questions, get answers, and share your own experience and expertise.

The iMore forums are just about the best thing on the internet:

They help our community grow bigger and bigger with different topics from different people all around the world! We get to chat about all things Apple, iPad, MacBook, iOS, Siri, launch dates, updates, new products, Apple events, current events, and so, so much more. You get to bring up any questions or topics you have about Apple — regardless of how weird they may be! Be the next big star! Seriously, people from our forums are now running major tech sites — and not just at iMore! — and working at Apple HQ. It's a great place to get a head start!

Hop on into the iMore forums, make your first post, and join the discussion today!

Join the discussion in the iMore forums!