Are you someone who loves using their wireless headphones or someone who is still attached to their wired cans without a care in the world? We're chatting headphone preferences in the iMore forums!

With the introduction of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus' headphone jack-less design, people who didn't normally buy Bluetooth headphones didn't really have much of a choice.

Fast-forward a few months, and it seems like everyone has a pair of wireless headphones now, but what about you? We're chatting about whether or not the way of the wire has wained by the wayside!

Premium1 07-30-2017 06:36 PM “ So with the slow death of the headphone jack, how many people use bluetooth headphones and how many still liked wired headphones you don't have to worry about charging? Reply

While some people say they use both...

Just_Me_D 07-30-2017 06:44 PM “ I still use both wired and Bluetooth headphones. In fact, I just finished binge watching several episodes of “Stranger Things” on Netflix via my iPad Pro and listening to it via my Bose QC-35 Bluetooth headphones.... Reply

… Others are ready for the Bluetooth longhaul!

ksassy 07-30-2017 09:28 PM “ All of my wired headphones are stored away. Bluetooth headphones all the way baby :dancing: Reply

