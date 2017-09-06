A number of Apple's older professional apps will no longer work in with macOS High Sierra.

macOS 10.13 High Sierra, the latest version of Apple's operating system for Macs, will be arriving later this year, and as with any major system release, some things are getting left behind. If you're a longtime user of Apple's suite of legacy professional apps, Final Cut Studio and Logic Studio, you'll need to to make arrangements to transition to new apps if you plan on using High Sierra.

The following Apple Pro apps will not work with macOS High Sierra:

Final Cut Studio:

DVD Studio Pro

Soundtrack Pro

Color

Cinema Tools

Logic Studio:

Soundtrack Pro

WaveBurner

Studio Instruments

Studio Effects

Apple Loops

Apple Loops Utility

Impulse Response Utility

Logic Studio apps, which included Logic Pro, Mainstage, Apple Loops Utility, and more, eventually gave way to Logic Pro X and an updated version of Mainstage. Most of the Final Cut Studio apps, similarly, have also fallen away, supplanted by Final Cut Pro X, though Motion and Compressor are still regularly updated.

In addition to these pro apps, you'll also need the following versions of Final Cut Pro X, Motion, Compressor, Logic Pro X, and Mainstage to ensure compatibility with macOS High Sierra:

Final Cut Pro X 10.3.4 or later

Motion 5.3.2 or later

Compressor 4.3.2 or later

Logic Pro X 10.3.1 or later

MainStage 3.3 or later

If you'd like to start moving your workflows over to Apple's newer professional apps, you can find them on the Mac App Store.