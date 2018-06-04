What's new with Apple's Heath Records API? June 4, 2018 - Developers can now create apps using Apple's Heath Records API Today, in conjunction with the first day this year's Worldwide Developer's Conference in San Jose, Apple announced that it has officially opened the Health Records API to developers. This will allow them to create apps that will empower users to keep a close eye on their health by managing their nutrition, medications, and more. This is just the latest step in Apple's commitment to healthcare innovation.

Apple's Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams shared the rationale behind this move in a statement:

Medical information may be the most important personal information to a consumer, and offering access to Health Records was the first step in empowering them. Now, with the potential of Health Records information paired with HealthKit data, patients are on the path to receiving a holistic view of their health. With the Health Records API open to our incredible community of developers and researchers, consumers can personalize their health needs with the apps they use every day.

An ecosystem of health-related apps based around the Health Records API is slated to be released later on this fall, along with iOS 12 and macOS Mojave. These apps will use an individual's unique health history to help them monitor their health data across key categories, including the following: Medication Tracking : Medisafe is an app for managing medications that will connect with the Health Records feature so you can easily import your prescription list and keep track of what medications you take when. If you like, you can also set pill reminder and receive information relevant to the medications you're taking. What's more, Medisafe will be able to warn you of any problematic drug interactions due to its comprehensive view of your medication list from several hospitals and clinics.

: The Health Records API will allow for the development of an app that offers completely customized nutrition programs based on your blood pressure or cholesterol results. Medical Research: Traditionally, in order to to determine pre-existing conditions in a patient, researchers were required to use "arduous survey questionnaires." This put the burden of remembering the details 100% on you. Now (with your approval, of course), researchers can access your information to "ensure more comprehensive research." If you're concerned about privacy issues, fear not: as we all know, Apple is a stickler when it comes to protecting its users' personal information. All Health Records data is encrypted on iPhone and protected with your passcode. If you choose to share your health record data with third-party apps you trust, the data will travel directly from HealthKit to the chosen app. It is never sent to Apple's servers.