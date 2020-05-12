E3 2020 was cancelled but that isn't stopping various parts of the gaming industry from rallying together and figuring out new events. Of particular note is Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest, which is acting as a wider umbrella for several different announcements. There's already been a couple of game events so far this year, but we're looking ahead to the future. Naturally, we'll also be updating this list as more events and showcases are announced.

Summer Game Fest showcase and interview — May 13, 11:00 a.m. EST

We don't what this will be but there's a showcase and interview with Geoff Keighley happening on May 13 at 11:00 a.m. EST. Keighley referred to this event on Twitter as "...one of the more important moments this summer."

State of Play: Ghost of Tsushima gameplay — May 14, 4:00 p.m. EST

Sony is bringing back the State of Play format to show off the upcoming Sucker Punch blockbuster Ghost of Tsushima. This show will begin on May 14 at 4:00 p.m. EST and will feature about 18 minutes of gameplay.

The Guerrilla Collective — June 6 to June 8

The Guerrilla Collective is a collection of developers and publishers like 11 bit studios, Larian Studios, Paradox Interactive and more who are gathering from June 6 to June 8 for a multi-day conference. This event is being hosted by Greg Miller from Kinda Funny.

Steam Game Festival — June 9

The Steam Game Festival is bringing a variety of demos from upcoming games to Steam. We don't have a list right now but Steam users can expect to try out plenty of games that aren't available yet.

Cyberpunk 2077: Night City Wire — June 11

CD Projekt Red is bringing a "special broadcast" that has something to do with Cyberpunk 2077 on June 11.

EA Play Live — June 11, 7:00 p.m. EST

EA is holding a digital showcase this called EA Play Live, bringing a slate of games with world premieres, updates and more. EA Play Live begins at 7:00 p.m. EST on June 11.

Tennocon - July 11

Digital Extremes shares what is next for the free-to-play game Warframe.

Ubisoft Forward — July 12

Ubisoft has announced Ubisoft Forward, a major digital showcase with game reveals and other news. Ubisoft Forward will go live at some point on July 12.

Xbox Game Studios event — July

We don't have an exact date right now but Xbox has confirmed that it will be holding a first-party focused Xbox Series X event at some point in July. There will be news, gameplay and announcements from 343 Industries, Double Fine, Obsidian Entertainment, Ninja Theory and other studios. Naturally, one of the highlights will be Halo Infinite.

Gamescom Opening Night Live — August 24, 2:00 p.m. EST

The finale for Summer Game Fest, Gamescom Opening Night Live is going forward as a digital event despite the physical cancellation of Gamescom 2020.

Plenty to enjoy

Regardless of what platforms you enjoy playing on, there's plenty to enjoy right now in the gaming industry. E3 2020 may not be happening but with the upcoming launch of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, there's a lot to look forward to.