Looking for some tunes to to add the perfect touch to your All Hallow's Eve get-together? Here are some playlists that will turn your humdrum house party into a full-on monster mash.

Spotify

HALLOWEEN: A Trick Or Treat Mix: This playlist strikes a perfect balance between groovy scores from 70's and 80's horror films and more modern artists like Symmetry, MGMT, and Kavinsky. It's haunting, lullabye-esque, and a bit psychedelic — think wearing a retro cocktail dress at an art school halloween party, hosted by the girl whose apartment is lit exclusively by neons.

Halloween: This is the Halloween playlist middle school me would make. It's moody and melodramatic, and features soundtrack hits from movies like Nightmare Before Christmas and Sucker Punch, as well as original songs from Deftones, Melanie Martinez, Depeche Mode, and more. Plus, it starts out with a beautiful version of Sarah Sanderson's "Come Little Children" from the best Halloween movie of all time, Hocus Pocus.

Headbanger Halloween: This is the ideal halloween playlist for lovers of classic rock. If you're looking for the collection of tracks that Dean Winchester would be bumpin' in his Chevy Impala, this is absolutely it. Every prince of darkness from Alice Cooper to Ozzy Osbourne is accounted for.

Classical Halloween: For a more "lavish victorian vampire wandering the castle" vibe, consider this playlist. It features experimental composers like György Ligeti, Krzysztof Penderecki, and Iannis Xenakis, so there are lots of blood-curdling string bits that definitely make you feel like you're going to turn the wrong corner in the hedge maze and run into Dracula.

Dance Yourself Dead: This playlist is exactly what the title makes it sounds like. It's a collection of hype electronic and dance music with an unearthly edge by artists like Grimes, Crystal Castles, M83, Bloc Party, and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Fun but ominous, these tracks are great for if you want to encourage your guests to rave a little.

Halloween Rap: This playlist is comprised of the spookiest of raps by artists from OutKast to Kid Cudi to Kool Keith's alien surgeon alter-ego Dr. Octagon. It's great to chill to, but it's explicit, so it's not a good one for a party with kiddos unless your kiddos don't mind swearing. The only complaint I have about this playlist is that "Satan" by goth rap outfit BLKHRTS isn't on it (but you can find that one on SoundCloud and insert it in wherever you see fit).

Rockabilly Halloween: Ever wanna feel like you're at at a little dive bar eating fried pickles but also the devil is right on your tail ready to collect your everlasting soul? This is a great playlist for that. A mixture of new and old rockabilly alike, this collection features The Horrorpops, Kip Tyler, and the legendary Screamin' Jay Hawkins of "I Put A Spell On You" fame.

Joyce's Halloween House Party: Inspired by the 80's vibes of Stranger Things, this playlist pretty much has all the classics. It seamlessly blends favorites like "Thriller," the Ghostbuster's theme, and Rockwell's "Somebody's Watching Me" with modern additions like Florence and the Machine's hauntingly gorgeous "Seven Devils."

Apple Music

Halloween After Dark: This is a more alternative rock-focused playlist for those who don't necessarily want the super predictable stuff ("Monster Mash") but still want on-theme tracks people will be able to recognize and sing along to. It features artists like the Eagles, David Bowie and the Ramones.

Now! Halloween: I know, I know, I can hear you from my desk: "Now! is still making music compilations?!" Of course they are. Why would they ever stop? They're clearly great at it, and this playlist is no exception. The Now! team has condensed the musical essence of Halloween from the past 40 years and made it accessible in as few tracks as possible, so this is a good one for a short get-together where you only want to listen to the hits.

Disney's Halloween Tunes for Your Little Trick-or-Treaters: If you're hosting a Halloween party or event for your little ones this year, this playlist is the one to go with. It's also the one to go with if you're not hosting a kid's party but you love singing Disney songs and just want to enjoy yourself because you know who you are and you like having fun.

Urban Outfitters' Halloween: If you've ever been inside an Urban Outfitters, then you can probably guess what this playlist sounds like: indie and weird, while still maintaining some mainstream cool. It's a really good blend of less accessible but beautiful songs by artists like Arca and Burial and more recognizable tracks by Kanye West and Nine Inch Nails.

Spooky Sounds of Halloween: If you want something less musical and more haunted house-y, this is the playlist for you. It's got every creepy sound effect from horrible, cringe-inducing Poltergeist static to werewolf roars.

Spooky Classical for Halloween: Unlike the stranger and more disconcerting classical playlist in the Spotify section, this playlist is better fits the bill of what you'd expect when someone says "classical music," pipe organs and all. It features heavy hitters like Bach, Rachmaninoff, Stravinsky and Mozart.

Halloween Warm: I'm an obsessive fall fanatic, so this labor of love is my gift to you should you want it. It's comprised of many of the songs on the previous playlists with some of my personal autumnal favorites added in. It's also insanely long (about 5.5 hours), so if you prefer a one-stop shop approach when it comes to your spooky tunes, just throw this baby on and enjoy your night worry-free. Happy Halloween!

