If you've been sitting on the sidelines and waiting for a great deal before buying a smart lock, that day has finally arrived. The August Smart Lock is available at nearly $100 off on Cyber Monday, December 2 only.

August Smart Lock Cyber Monday Deal

There are two different options available here, the Smart Lock and the Smart Lock Pro with Wi-Fi bridge. These are up to 63% off thanks to this one-day sale, so don't miss out.

There are two different options available here, the Smart Lock and the Smart Lock Pro with Wi-Fi bridge. These are up to 63% off thanks to this one-day sale, so don't miss out.

The August Smart Lock gives you keyless entry for your smart home. It allows you to lock and unlock your door, control keyless entry, and keep track of who comes and go from your mobile phone. Best of all, you can keep your existing lock and keys in place since it attaches to your existing deadbolt.

The August Smart Lock only requires a screwdriver for simple, DIY installation. Add to an August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge to remotely lock/unlock and monitor your door to integrate with Alexa, Google Assistant, Airbnb, Home Away Simplisafe, and other systems.

What are you waiting for? Get your new August Smart Lock today!

