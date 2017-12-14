In case you didn't know, the iMac Pro will be available for order starting today (exciting, right?!)

In case you were curious about your other Mac options, though, we here at iMore decided to put together a list of every Mac you can buy from Apple!

MacBook

  • Comes in Rose Gold, Gold, Space Grey, and Silver

  • Storage size options: Up to 16GB of 1866MHz LPDDR3 onboard memory and up to 512GB of SSD storage

  • Processor Info: Seventh-generation Intel Core m3, i5 and i7 processors with 14-nanometer process technology

  • Starts at: $1,299

MacBook Air

  • Storage size options: Available in capacities up to 512GB this PCIe-based SSD storage is up to 17x faster than a traditional 5400-rpm notebook hard drive.

  • Processor Info: Fifth-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors.

  • Starts at: $999

MacBook Pro

  • Comes in Silver or Space Grey

  • Storage size options: 128GB, 256GB, 256GB, 512GB

Processor Info

  • 13-inch model : 2.3GHz dual-core Intel Core i5, Turbo Boost up to 3.6GHz, with 64MB of eDRAM. Configurable to 2.5GHz dual-core Intel Core i7, Turbo Boost up to 4.0GHz, with 64MB of eDRAM.

  • 13-inch model with Touch Bar: 3.1GHz dual-core Intel Core i5, Turbo Boost up to 3.5GHz, with 64MB of eDRA. Configurable to 3.3GHz dual-core Intel Core i5, Turbo Boost up to 3.7GHz, with 64MB of eDRAM; or 3.5GHz dual-core Intel Core i7, Turbo Boost up to 4.0GHz, with 64MB of eDRAM.

  • 2.8GHz: 2.8GHz quad-core Intel Core i7, Turbo Boost up to 3.8GHz, with 6MB shared L3 cache. Configurable to 3.1GHz quad-core Intel Core i7, Turbo Boost up to 4.1GHz, with 8MB shared L3 cache.

  • 2.9GHz: 2.9GHz quad-core Intel Core i7, Turbo Boost up to 3.9GHz, with 8MB shared L3 cache. Configurable to 3.1GHz quad-core Intel Core i7, Turbo Boost up to 4.1GHz, with 8MB shared L3 cache.

  • Starts at: $1,299

iMac

  • Screen size options: 21.5-inch, 27-inch

  • Storage size options: 1TB

  • Processor info: 2.3GHz, 3.0GHz, 3.4 GHz, 3.5GHz, 3.8GHz

  • Starts at: $1,099

iMac Pro

  • Screen size options: 27-inch

  • Storage size options: 1TB

  • Processor info: 8-Core, 10-Core, 18-Core

  • Starts at: $4,999

Mac Pro

  • Core Processor options: 6-Core and Dual GPU or 8-Core and Dual GPU

  • VRAM info: Dual AMD FirePro D500 with 3GB GDDR5 VRAM each or Dual AMD FirePro D700 with 6GB GDDR5 VRAM each

  • Starts at: $2,999

Mac mini

  • Processor Storage options: 1.4GHz Processor 500 GB Storage, 1.4GHz Processor 500 GB Storage, 2.8GHz Processor, 1TB Storage

  • Hard drive size options: 500GB hard drive1, 1TB hard drive1, 1TB Fusion Drive 1

  • Memory info: 4GB memory, 8GB memory

  • Starts at: $499

Which Mac do you have your heart set on?

Are you going to be picking up a brand new iMac Pro? Or will you be opting for another version of the Mac or even a MacBook?

Let us know what your top picks are in the comments below!

