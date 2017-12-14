In case you didn't know, the iMac Pro will be available for order starting today (exciting, right?!)

In case you were curious about your other Mac options, though, we here at iMore decided to put together a list of every Mac you can buy from Apple!

MacBook

Comes in Rose Gold, Gold, Space Grey, and Silver

Storage size options: Up to 16GB of 1866MHz LPDDR3 onboard memory and up to 512GB of SSD storage

Processor Info: Seventh-generation Intel Core m3, i5 and i7 processors with 14-nanometer process technology

Starts at: $1,299

MacBook Air

Storage size options: Available in capacities up to 512GB this PCIe-based SSD storage is up to 17x faster than a traditional 5400-rpm notebook hard drive.

Processor Info: Fifth-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors.

Starts at: $999

MacBook Pro

Comes in Silver or Space Grey

Storage size options: 128GB, 256GB, 256GB, 512GB

Processor Info

13-inch model : 2.3GHz dual-core Intel Core i5, Turbo Boost up to 3.6GHz, with 64MB of eDRAM. Configurable to 2.5GHz dual-core Intel Core i7, Turbo Boost up to 4.0GHz, with 64MB of eDRAM.

13-inch model with Touch Bar: 3.1GHz dual-core Intel Core i5, Turbo Boost up to 3.5GHz, with 64MB of eDRA. Configurable to 3.3GHz dual-core Intel Core i5, Turbo Boost up to 3.7GHz, with 64MB of eDRAM; or 3.5GHz dual-core Intel Core i7, Turbo Boost up to 4.0GHz, with 64MB of eDRAM.

2.8GHz: 2.8GHz quad-core Intel Core i7, Turbo Boost up to 3.8GHz, with 6MB shared L3 cache. Configurable to 3.1GHz quad-core Intel Core i7, Turbo Boost up to 4.1GHz, with 8MB shared L3 cache.

2.9GHz: 2.9GHz quad-core Intel Core i7, Turbo Boost up to 3.9GHz, with 8MB shared L3 cache. Configurable to 3.1GHz quad-core Intel Core i7, Turbo Boost up to 4.1GHz, with 8MB shared L3 cache.

Starts at: $1,299

iMac

Screen size options: 21.5-inch, 27-inch

Storage size options: 1TB

Processor info: 2.3GHz, 3.0GHz, 3.4 GHz, 3.5GHz, 3.8GHz

Starts at: $1,099

iMac Pro

Screen size options: 27-inch

Storage size options: 1TB

Processor info: 8-Core, 10-Core, 18-Core

Starts at: $4,999

Mac Pro

Core Processor options: 6-Core and Dual GPU or 8-Core and Dual GPU

VRAM info: Dual AMD FirePro D500 with 3GB GDDR5 VRAM each or Dual AMD FirePro D700 with 6GB GDDR5 VRAM each

Starts at: $2,999

Mac mini

Processor Storage options: 1.4GHz Processor 500 GB Storage, 1.4GHz Processor 500 GB Storage, 2.8GHz Processor, 1TB Storage

Hard drive size options: 500GB hard drive1, 1TB hard drive1, 1TB Fusion Drive 1

Memory info: 4GB memory, 8GB memory

Starts at: $499

