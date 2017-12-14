In case you didn't know, the iMac Pro will be available for order starting today (exciting, right?!)
In case you were curious about your other Mac options, though, we here at iMore decided to put together a list of every Mac you can buy from Apple!
- MacBook
- MacBook Air
- MacBook Pro
- iMac
- iMac Pro
- Mac Pro (note core processor and VRAM info)
- Mac Mini (note core processor and VRAM info)
MacBook
Comes in Rose Gold, Gold, Space Grey, and Silver
Storage size options: Up to 16GB of 1866MHz LPDDR3 onboard memory and up to 512GB of SSD storage
Processor Info: Seventh-generation Intel Core m3, i5 and i7 processors with 14-nanometer process technology
Starts at: $1,299
MacBook Air
Storage size options: Available in capacities up to 512GB this PCIe-based SSD storage is up to 17x faster than a traditional 5400-rpm notebook hard drive.
Processor Info: Fifth-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors.
Starts at: $999
MacBook Pro
Comes in Silver or Space Grey
Storage size options: 128GB, 256GB, 256GB, 512GB
Processor Info
13-inch model : 2.3GHz dual-core Intel Core i5, Turbo Boost up to 3.6GHz, with 64MB of eDRAM. Configurable to 2.5GHz dual-core Intel Core i7, Turbo Boost up to 4.0GHz, with 64MB of eDRAM.
13-inch model with Touch Bar: 3.1GHz dual-core Intel Core i5, Turbo Boost up to 3.5GHz, with 64MB of eDRA. Configurable to 3.3GHz dual-core Intel Core i5, Turbo Boost up to 3.7GHz, with 64MB of eDRAM; or 3.5GHz dual-core Intel Core i7, Turbo Boost up to 4.0GHz, with 64MB of eDRAM.
2.8GHz: 2.8GHz quad-core Intel Core i7, Turbo Boost up to 3.8GHz, with 6MB shared L3 cache. Configurable to 3.1GHz quad-core Intel Core i7, Turbo Boost up to 4.1GHz, with 8MB shared L3 cache.
2.9GHz: 2.9GHz quad-core Intel Core i7, Turbo Boost up to 3.9GHz, with 8MB shared L3 cache. Configurable to 3.1GHz quad-core Intel Core i7, Turbo Boost up to 4.1GHz, with 8MB shared L3 cache.
Starts at: $1,299
iMac
Screen size options: 21.5-inch, 27-inch
Storage size options: 1TB
Processor info: 2.3GHz, 3.0GHz, 3.4 GHz, 3.5GHz, 3.8GHz
Starts at: $1,099
iMac Pro
Screen size options: 27-inch
Storage size options: 1TB
Processor info: 8-Core, 10-Core, 18-Core
Starts at: $4,999
Mac Pro
Core Processor options: 6-Core and Dual GPU or 8-Core and Dual GPU
VRAM info: Dual AMD FirePro D500 with 3GB GDDR5 VRAM each or Dual AMD FirePro D700 with 6GB GDDR5 VRAM each
Starts at: $2,999
Mac mini
Processor Storage options: 1.4GHz Processor 500 GB Storage, 1.4GHz Processor 500 GB Storage, 2.8GHz Processor, 1TB Storage
Hard drive size options: 500GB hard drive1, 1TB hard drive1, 1TB Fusion Drive 1
Memory info: 4GB memory, 8GB memory
Starts at: $499
Which Mac do you have your heart set on?
Are you going to be picking up a brand new iMac Pro? Or will you be opting for another version of the Mac or even a MacBook?
Let us know what your top picks are in the comments below!