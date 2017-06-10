Microsoft's E3 announcement starts at 2:00 pm PT on Sunday and you can watch everything live as new products and games are revealed.

If you haven't already heard, Microsoft is expected to unveil it's next generation of Xbox console, dubbed "Project Scorpio" at the 2017 E3 Expo gaming convention. If you want to see what's in store for the future of Microsoft's gaming department, including upcoming titles, you can follow along with our sister site, Windows Central.

Windows Central will be on the ground, live-blogging the event as it happens. You can also watch Microsoft's Xbox E3 live stream right from the live blog page starting at 2:00 pm PT/5:00 pm ET on Sunday, June 11.

The E3 Expo takes place all weekend long and you can keep track of all the news and announcement from the biggest companies in the gaming community live on YouTube.