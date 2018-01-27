When the iPhone X and iPhone 8 Plus were announced, people were pleasantly surprised to see, alongside Portrait Mode, that Portrait Lighting was now a thing.

Portrait Lighting uses machine learning and Portrait mode's depth map to intelligently add special lighting to your photos in real time. ( Serenity Caldwell )

While the feature isn't perfect by any means, there are a ton of new things you can do in order to edit and capture a stunning photograph using nothing but your iPhone.

Need some ideas to get you started? Well, here's how people are using Portrait Lighting mode every day in real life!