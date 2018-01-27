When the iPhone X and iPhone 8 Plus were announced, people were pleasantly surprised to see, alongside Portrait Mode, that Portrait Lighting was now a thing.
Portrait Lighting uses machine learning and Portrait mode's depth map to intelligently add special lighting to your photos in real time. (Serenity Caldwell)
While the feature isn't perfect by any means, there are a ton of new things you can do in order to edit and capture a stunning photograph using nothing but your iPhone.
Need some ideas to get you started? Well, here's how people are using Portrait Lighting mode every day in real life!
I just heard my cat say "lol, i've never looked prettier! Thanks Tim @tim_cook, thanks Phil @pschiller 😸" #iPhoneX #PortraitLighting pic.twitter.com/o4D7DbglyQ— Tomek Czech (@finicestfini) December 18, 2017
Shot on iPhone X. #shotoniphone #shotoniphonex #iphonex #portraitmode #portraitlighting pic.twitter.com/8faqsqddyH— Brandon Caleb (@CustodioBrandon) January 25, 2018
my friend has an iphone 8 plus and we wanted to try out the studio lighting and portrait mode ... i'm in love pic.twitter.com/uyDFXTaCVE— tina 🍓 (@tinaboluordi) January 25, 2018
Behind the scenes shoot with @zvezdanreljic & @calorycreep using iPhone X • #ShotOniPhone #Portrait #BlackAndWhite #Photoshoot #Malta #JCiappara #Model
Damn impressed with the iPhone X Portrait Lighting feature! pic.twitter.com/2m7wyUZzLT— Laxshmaan (@88Stash) January 24, 2018
my only prob with Portrait Lighting is that black hair gets blended into the dark backdrop🗣🗣 pic.twitter.com/xYbcffRfLS— 🥝🍓🍇🍉🥑 (@dpluseb) January 21, 2018
@MKBHD doing Apple ads now? 🤭 #iPhoneX #portraitlighting pic.twitter.com/lZEleNmzO3— Genius (@Alan_3000) January 13, 2018
