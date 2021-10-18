What you need to know
- Apple held its 'Unleashed' special event earlier today.
- The event saw the introduction of the the new MacBook Pro, Apple silicon, and new AirPods.
- You can re-watch the event in four different ways.
Earlier today, Apple hosted its 'Unleashed' special event. During the event, Apple announced the new mini-LED MacBook Pro, AirPods 3, and new colors for HomePod mini.
Whether you missed the prerecorded stream or just want to watch everything all over again, there are a number of ways to do so.
Apple TV App
One way to re-watch today's special event is through the Apple TV app. The Apple TV app is available on a ton of devices, so you should be able to tune in on many of your favorite streaming devices to enjoy the event all over again in 4K quality.
You can re-watch the 'Unleashed' special event on the Apple TV app.
YouTube
Another way to re-watch the special event is through YouTube. Apple has been streaming all of its live events on YouTube for a few years now and is nice enough to keep the events on its official YouTube channel for years after they occur.
You can watch the special event on YouTube below:
Apple Podcasts
While it might not be the first place you think of, Apple does drop its live events into a feed on Apple Podcasts as well. It's not a bad way to watch if you want to turn it on, tuck your iPhone in your pocket, and listen to the audio of the event.
You can watch the special event on Apple Podcasts app at the Apple Events area.
Apple's Website
The last way to re-watch the Apple Event is through the Apple Events website. Apple, in addition to all of the other outlets, always makes its events available to re-watch on its website in case you don't have access to the others.
You can re-watch the special event on the Apple Events website.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple announces stunning new MacBook Pro with brand new design
Apple has just unveiled its most powerful-ever MacBook Pro.
Review: NGTeco lets you take control of home entry, anywhere, anytime
With a NGTeco Smart Door Lock, you can say goodbye to your house keys. This device gives you four ways to enter your home without a key, and it works for friends and family as well!
Review: Logitech C922 Pro HD is an improvement over your built-in webcam
If you're in the market for a webcam upgrade, you should consider the Logitech C922 Pro HD. While it's made for streamers, anyone can benefit from the features of this little webcam.
Keep your iPhone 13 mini's screen looking pristine with a screen protector
Planning to upgrade to the iPhone 13 mini? It may be the smallest flagship iPhone but its screen is still worth protecting.