Apple Event October 18Source: Apple

What you need to know

  • Apple held its 'Unleashed' special event earlier today.
  • The event saw the introduction of the the new MacBook Pro, Apple silicon, and new AirPods.
  • You can re-watch the event in four different ways.

Earlier today, Apple hosted its 'Unleashed' special event. During the event, Apple announced the new mini-LED MacBook Pro, AirPods 3, and new colors for HomePod mini.

Whether you missed the prerecorded stream or just want to watch everything all over again, there are a number of ways to do so.

Apple TV App

One way to re-watch today's special event is through the Apple TV app. The Apple TV app is available on a ton of devices, so you should be able to tune in on many of your favorite streaming devices to enjoy the event all over again in 4K quality.

You can re-watch the 'Unleashed' special event on the Apple TV app.

YouTube

Another way to re-watch the special event is through YouTube. Apple has been streaming all of its live events on YouTube for a few years now and is nice enough to keep the events on its official YouTube channel for years after they occur.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

You can watch the special event on YouTube below:

Apple Podcasts

While it might not be the first place you think of, Apple does drop its live events into a feed on Apple Podcasts as well. It's not a bad way to watch if you want to turn it on, tuck your iPhone in your pocket, and listen to the audio of the event.

You can watch the special event on Apple Podcasts app at the Apple Events area.

Apple's Website

The last way to re-watch the Apple Event is through the Apple Events website. Apple, in addition to all of the other outlets, always makes its events available to re-watch on its website in case you don't have access to the others.

You can re-watch the special event on the Apple Events website.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.