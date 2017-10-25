Nintendo's newest magnum opus arrives on the Switch this Friday! Here's how you can get your hands on it for 20% off.

Can you hear that? It's the beautiful sound of Goombas being hopped upon and coins being greedily tucked into pairs of blue overalls. That's right. A brand new Mario adventure is nearly upon us.

Super Mario Odyssey releases at the end of the week and throughout the world, folks are shoring up their preorders and affixing their fake mustaches. However, most of these people will be paying $60 for the chance to once again rescue Princess Peach from the evil clutches of Bowser. You, maybe, won't have to.

Amazon is selling the game for $48 up until release day.

That's 20% off! The $12 you save can be spent on caffeine and pizza as part of a Friday night marathon session. There are some caveats, of course. This deal is only available to Amazon Prime members and it is being offered on a first come, first served basis. Amazon has a tendency to sell out of hot Nintendo titles so speed may be of the essence.

Super Mario Odyssey.

All you have to do is head to Amazon and put the game in your cart. If you are a Prime member, the discount will automatically be applied. After taxes, it'll come out to $52.25. Not bad, right?

Also, psst. If you are shopping for the console itself, Amazon currently has them in stock. Other places do too! Has our long national nightmare finally come to an end? Maybe. Hopefully.