What you need to know
- The Last of Us Part 2 took home the big prize at the end of the night, along with other awards included Best Direction and Narrative.
- Among Us was another big winner, taking home two prizes and beating out big names like Call of Duty.
The Game Awards 2020 couldn't have come at a weirder time, thanks to it also being Cyberpunk 2077 release day, but it somehow was able to make us forget about the CD Projekt Red juggernaut for just a moment and help us remember what even came out in 2020.
Some of the nominees were divisive and despite some snubs — Windows Central Best Xbox Game winner Ori and the Will of the Wisps missing in key categories, for example — the winners were overall standard. The Last of Us Part 2 took home seven wins, including Game of the Year. Another big winner, although not in the way you expect, was Among Us. The tiny 2018 mobile game became a surprise hit this year and took home two prizes: Best Mobile Game and Best Multiplayer.
Other standouts were Ghost of Tsushima, which won the coveted Player's Voice award, and Hades, which won the Best Indie. Check out the full list of winners below.
Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part 2
Winner: The Last of Us Part 2
Best Game Direction
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part 2
Winner: The Last of Us Part 2
Best Narrative
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part 2
Winner: The Last of Us Part 2
Best Art Direction
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part 2
Winner: Ghost of Tsushima
Best Score/Music
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part 2
Winner: Final Fantasy 7 Remake
Best Audio Design
- Doom Eternal
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Resident Evil 3
- The Last of Us Part 2
Winner: The Last of Us Part 2
Best Performance
- Ashley Johnson as Ellie - The Last of Us Part 2
- Laura Bailey as Abby - The Last of Us Part 2
- Daisuke Suiji as Jin Sakai - Ghost of Tsushima
- Logan Cunningham as Hades - Hades
- Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales - Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Winner: Laura Bailey as Abby - The Last of Us Part 2
Games for Impact
- If Found...
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Spiritfarer
- Tell Me Why
- Through the Darkest of Times
Winner: Tell Me Why
Best Ongoing
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
Winner: No Man's Sky
Best Independent Game
- Carrion
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Hades
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer
Winner: Hades
Best Mobile Game
- Among Us
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Genshin Impact
- Legends of Runeterra
- Pokémon Café Mix
Winner: Among Us
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
- Valorant
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Best VR/AR game
- Dreams
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel's Iron Man VR
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners
Winner: Half-Life: Alyx
Innovation in Accessibility
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Grounded
- Hyperdot
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Watch Dogs: Legion
Winner: The Last of Us Part 2
Best Action Game
- Doom Eternal
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Nioh 2
- Streets of Rage 4
Winner: Hades
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- The Last of Us Part 2
Winner: The Last of Us Part 2
Best Role-Playing Game
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Genshin Impact
- Persona 5 Royale
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Winner: Final Fantasy 7 Remake
Best Fighting Game
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
- Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late [CL-R]
Winner: Moral Kombat 11 Ultimate
Best Family Game
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
Winner: Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Best Sim/Strategy
- Crusader Kings 3
- Desperados 3
- Gears Tactics
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- XCOM: Chimera Squad
Winner: Microsoft Flight Simulator
Best Sports/Racing Game
- Dirt 5
- F1 2020
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2
Winner: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2
Best Multiplayer Game
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Among Us
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys: Knockout
- Valorant
Winner: Among Us
Best Content Creator
- Alanah Pearce
- Jay Ann Lopez
- Nickmercs
- TimTheTatMan
- Valkyrae
Winner: Valkyrae
Best Debut Indie Game
- Carrion
- Mortal Shell
- Raji: An Ancient Epic
- Röki
- Phasmaphobia
Winner: Phasmaphobia
Best Esports Athlete
- Ian "Crismix" Porter
- Heo "Showmaker" Su
- Kim "Canyon" Geon-Bu
- Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro
- Matthieu "Zywoo" Herbaut
Winner: Heo "Showmaker" Su
Best Esports Coach
- Danny "Zonic" Sorensen
- Dae-Hee "Crusty" Park
- Fabian "Grabzz" Lohmann
- Lee "Zefa" Jae-Min
- Raymond "Rambo" Lussier
Winner: Danny "Zonic" Sorensen
Best Esports Event
- Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals - Counter Strike: Global Offensive
- Call of Duty League Championship 2020 - Call of Duty
- IEM KATOWICE 2020 - Counter Strike: Global Offensive
- League of Legends World Championship 2020 - League of Legends
- Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020
Winner: League of Legends World Championship 2020
Best Esports Game
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Counter Strike: Global Offensive
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Valorant
Winner: League of Legends
Best Esports Host
- Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
- Alex "Machine" Richardson
- Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
- James "Dash" Patterson
- Jorien "Sheever" Van Der Heijden
Winner: Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
Best Esports Team
- Damwon Gaming
- Dallas Empire
- G2 Esports
- San Francisco Shock
- Team Secret
Winner: G2 Esports
That's the full list! We'll be covering the Game Awards 2020 with the winners and any announcements made during the showcase.
