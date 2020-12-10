The Last Of Us Part 2Source: Sony

  • The Last of Us Part 2 took home the big prize at the end of the night, along with other awards included Best Direction and Narrative.
  • Among Us was another big winner, taking home two prizes and beating out big names like Call of Duty.

The Game Awards 2020 couldn't have come at a weirder time, thanks to it also being Cyberpunk 2077 release day, but it somehow was able to make us forget about the CD Projekt Red juggernaut for just a moment and help us remember what even came out in 2020.

Some of the nominees were divisive and despite some snubs — Windows Central Best Xbox Game winner Ori and the Will of the Wisps missing in key categories, for example — the winners were overall standard. The Last of Us Part 2 took home seven wins, including Game of the Year. Another big winner, although not in the way you expect, was Among Us. The tiny 2018 mobile game became a surprise hit this year and took home two prizes: Best Mobile Game and Best Multiplayer.

Other standouts were Ghost of Tsushima, which won the coveted Player's Voice award, and Hades, which won the Best Indie. Check out the full list of winners below.

Game of the Year

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Doom Eternal
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us Part 2

Winner: The Last of Us Part 2

Best Game Direction

  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • The Last of Us Part 2

Winner: The Last of Us Part 2

Best Narrative

  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us Part 2

Winner: The Last of Us Part 2

Best Art Direction

  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Last of Us Part 2

Winner: Ghost of Tsushima

Best Score/Music

  • Doom Eternal
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Hades
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Last of Us Part 2

Winner: Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Best Audio Design

  • Doom Eternal
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Resident Evil 3
  • The Last of Us Part 2

Winner: The Last of Us Part 2

Best Performance

  • Ashley Johnson as Ellie - The Last of Us Part 2
  • Laura Bailey as Abby - The Last of Us Part 2
  • Daisuke Suiji as Jin Sakai - Ghost of Tsushima
  • Logan Cunningham as Hades - Hades
  • Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales - Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Winner: Laura Bailey as Abby - The Last of Us Part 2

Games for Impact

  • If Found...
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • Spiritfarer
  • Tell Me Why
  • Through the Darkest of Times

Winner: Tell Me Why

Best Ongoing

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Fortnite
  • No Man's Sky

Winner: No Man's Sky

Best Independent Game

  • Carrion
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Hades
  • Spelunky 2
  • Spiritfarer

Winner: Hades

Best Mobile Game

  • Among Us
  • Call of Duty Mobile
  • Genshin Impact
  • Legends of Runeterra
  • Pokémon Café Mix

Winner: Among Us

Best Community Support

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Fortnite
  • No Man's Sky
  • Valorant

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Best VR/AR game

  • Dreams
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Marvel's Iron Man VR
  • Star Wars: Squadrons
  • The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners

Winner: Half-Life: Alyx

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  • Grounded
  • Hyperdot
  • The Last of Us Part 2
  • Watch Dogs: Legion

Winner: The Last of Us Part 2

Best Action Game

  • Doom Eternal
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Nioh 2
  • Streets of Rage 4

Winner: Hades

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • The Last of Us Part 2

Winner: The Last of Us Part 2

Best Role-Playing Game

  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Genshin Impact
  • Persona 5 Royale
  • Wasteland 3
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Winner: Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Best Fighting Game

  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
  • Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
  • Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late [CL-R]

Winner: Moral Kombat 11 Ultimate

Best Family Game

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
  • Minecraft Dungeons
  • Paper Mario: The Origami King

Winner: Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Best Sim/Strategy

  • Crusader Kings 3
  • Desperados 3
  • Gears Tactics
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • XCOM: Chimera Squad

Winner: Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best Sports/Racing Game

  • Dirt 5
  • F1 2020
  • FIFA 21
  • NBA 2K21
  • Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

Winner: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Among Us
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Fall Guys: Knockout
  • Valorant

Winner: Among Us

Best Content Creator

  • Alanah Pearce
  • Jay Ann Lopez
  • Nickmercs
  • TimTheTatMan
  • Valkyrae

Winner: Valkyrae

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Carrion
  • Mortal Shell
  • Raji: An Ancient Epic
  • Röki
  • Phasmaphobia

Winner: Phasmaphobia

Best Esports Athlete

  • Ian "Crismix" Porter
  • Heo "Showmaker" Su
  • Kim "Canyon" Geon-Bu
  • Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro
  • Matthieu "Zywoo" Herbaut

Winner: Heo "Showmaker" Su

Best Esports Coach

  • Danny "Zonic" Sorensen
  • Dae-Hee "Crusty" Park
  • Fabian "Grabzz" Lohmann
  • Lee "Zefa" Jae-Min
  • Raymond "Rambo" Lussier

Winner: Danny "Zonic" Sorensen

Best Esports Event

  • Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals - Counter Strike: Global Offensive
  • Call of Duty League Championship 2020 - Call of Duty
  • IEM KATOWICE 2020 - Counter Strike: Global Offensive
  • League of Legends World Championship 2020 - League of Legends
  • Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

Winner: League of Legends World Championship 2020

Best Esports Game

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Counter Strike: Global Offensive
  • Fortnite
  • League of Legends
  • Valorant

Winner: League of Legends

Best Esports Host

  • Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
  • Alex "Machine" Richardson
  • Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
  • James "Dash" Patterson
  • Jorien "Sheever" Van Der Heijden

Winner: Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere

Best Esports Team

  • Damwon Gaming
  • Dallas Empire
  • G2 Esports
  • San Francisco Shock
  • Team Secret

Winner: G2 Esports

That's the full list! We'll be covering the Game Awards 2020 with the winners and any announcements made during the showcase.