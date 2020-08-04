You're probably not travelling much at the moment so you might not think that you need to invest in a new backpack. However, B&H has a one-day sale on the Peak Design Everyday Backpack that might just convince you to get your credit card out. It's down to $149.95 in the tan colorway there today, marking the lowest we've seen it go. It's $140 off its retail price and is even undercutting Peak Design's own sale price by over $30. The price will rise back up to at least that tonight when the sale ends.

Today only Peak Design Everyday Backpack The 20L tan Everyday Backpack from Peak Design easily accommodates and protects a variety of gear such as a DSLR and lenses, 15-inch laptop, 11-inch tablet, and more. Plus there are a bunch of zippered and slip pockets for easy-access items. $149.99 $181.97 $32 off See at B&H

When you eventually get back to your regular day-to-day life, you'll be glad you invested in this bag while it was discounted. The Everyday Backpack, as its name suggests, is meant to help you tote around your daily carry. It has a 20L capacity and can easily accommodate a laptop up to 15 inches in size as well as a tablet.

On top of that, the main compartment can fit a full-frame DSLR and up to 4 lenses at once with configurable dividers to help you get the right protection set up. There are also several interior pockets that provide additional organization allowing you to separate your cables, batteries, and other small accessories.

On the outside, you'll get a top zippered pocket for easy access to your wallet, phone, or keys, and you can even use the compression straps to secure a tripod or water bottle. The outer Kodra material has a DWR weatherproof coating and weatherproof zippers also help keep your gear safe and dry if you get caught in inclement weather.

Adjustable backpack straps and an adjustable sternum strap keep your backpack firmly and comfortably in place when worn on your back. A top grab handle, side briefcase style strap, and pass-through luggage strap provide alternative carrying methods.

We have a lot of good things to say about Peak Design's products, often naming its bags on our lists of favorite bags for phortographers or favorite tech backpacks. We also took a look at the Everyday Backpack and gave it a glowing review despite its price tag (something that today's deal certainly helps with). It even comes with a lifetime warranty in case of any issues.

Shipping is free for this bag at B&H. Certain states can also benefit from tax-free shopping at B&H. If that doesn't apply to you, it's probably worth doing your shopping with B&H's Payboo credit card that gives you the tax back in instant savings on whatever you buy.