That's what makes this weekend's deal at Walmart worth jumping on. Though it is for the previous-gen Apple TV 4K from 2017, it's a record-low price for the UHD streamer at just $99. It's not just a new low but around $50 lower than we've ever seen it go before. If you're new to Apple TV or want to grab another box for a secondary TV in your home, this is an unmissable deal.

While we're all hoping for some stellar Prime Day Apple TV deals in the coming days, nothing is for certain when it comes to Apple streaming hardware. The price on the Apple TV 4K, in particular, tends not to fall below the MSRP often, and when it does, it's usually only by a few bucks.

Though it may not come with the new remote, the now previous-gen Apple TV 4K is still a capable streamer, and it's never been available this low before. So snag it at this price while supplies last.

When it comes to streaming devices, Apple TV is the way to go for dedicated Apple users. Not only does it give you easy access to all of your streaming media, but it also integrates tightly into the Apple ecosystem.

You can control it from your iPhone, AirPlay content from other Apple devices, use it as a HomeKit hub for your smart home gear, connect your AirPods for private listening, and much more. Not to mention all of the apps on the Apple TV App Store and the Apple Arcade games you can play.

With this Apple TV deal, you can stream your favorite media from iTunes or third-party services like Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video. In addition, any HD movie you've purchased through iTunes before will be upgraded to 4K HDR at no additional cost so that you can watch it in its full glory.

The 2017 Apple TV 4K is powered by Apple's A10X Fusion chip first seen in Apple's iPad Pro lineup. The device supports 4K HDR for stunning picture quality on your UHD TV, and there's support for Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound for an excellent audio experience, too.

Since this isn't the 2021 Apple TV 4K, it doesn't include the updated Siri Remote and instead comes with the previous version. Though you could buy the new remote separately with the cash you save today, the older remote still offers swipe controls and Siri search. Plus, it doubles up as a game controller with its built-in accelerometer and touch surface, which the new remote does not do.

If you set up your Apple TV 4K before the end of the month, you'll also bag yourself a year-long trial of Apple TV+ worth $60 if you're yet to try the service out.