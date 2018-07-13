Every year, Amazon purges a massive amount of its inventory by holding a 24 (actually 36) hour deep-discount sale day. It's called Prime Day, and it's how you're going to find the best deals on stuff you never even knew you wanted. This year, it takes place July 16 - 17 and you're going to want to be ready.

Thrifter is an amazing website dedicated to finding the best deals across all of the internets. They're real-life people, too. It's not some algorithm that just updates certain sales. They find the best deals and they tell you why said deals are so important (like, something is at its lowest price ever).

If you really want to find out about everything that's happening on Prime Day, you don't have to mash your hand on the refresh button or search around on all your various social media outlets.

Just follow Thrifter instead!

Sign up for Thrifter's Prime Day Newsletter to get secret details on Amazon's biggest sale of the year ahead of time and all day long. Then, follow Thrifter on Twitter for up-to-the-minute news on all the amazing deals.

To keep track of the absolute best Amazon Prime Day Deal (already going on), head over to their dedicated Best Deals page.

If you just want to check in with everything Amazon Prime Day, visit Thrifter's dedicated page covering all-things Prime Day, including sales that have already started, exclusive discounts for Prime members, how to navigate Prime Day, and more.

Be a part of the action by joining in on the Prime Day Chat Room. You'll be able to find out about great deals before Thrifter has even had time to post them!

Happy Prime Day and don't blame me if you spend all of your money.