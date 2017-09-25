If you update to macOS High Sierra, your Mac will automatically check its firmware for you in order to keep your computer secure.

The newest macOS update, High Sierra, will be available later today, and with it will come a new security feature: your Mac will now run weekly checks on its EFI firmware automatically. One of the engineers responsible, Xeno Kovah, explained how the process works in a series of tweets that have since been deleted, but luckily Mac blog The Eclectic Light Company caught them and recapped them pretty concisely:

The new utility eficheck, located in /usr/libexec/firmwarecheckers/eficheck, runs automatically once a week. It checks that Mac's firmware against Apple's database of what is known to be good. If it passes, you will see nothing of this, but if there are discrepancies, you will be invited to send a report to Apple.

Essentially this means that Apple has a database of this "known good" data, and it compares your current EFI firmware data with this. If there are any fishy inconsistencies that suggest your data may have been messed with in some way, your system will alert you with an error message that looks like this:

If you send your data, which Kovah strongly suggests, Apple will analyze it to confirm whether or not it's been compromised. This is all done in true Apple fashion — the data you send will be stripped of any info stored in NVRAM in order to maintain the company's commitment to protecting user privacy. If Apple doesn't see any harmful alterations in your sent firmware data, then it will update its "known good" database accordingly.

