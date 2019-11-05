Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. iMore may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.

Hilton has unveiled an exclusive, limited-time offer on its Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card. Between now and December 31, 2019, new cardholders can take advantage of a monster 150,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points when you spend $3,000 in purchases on the Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership.

You will also earn a $100 statement credit after your first purchase on the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership, bringing the total potential value of this offer close to $1000, according to The Points Guy. The welcome offer for this card has fluctuated, sometimes dropping as low as 50,000 points, so this newest offer is sure to disappear for a while after the end of the year.

The Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card is built around rewarding you for hotel stays and the common purchases you make when traveling in general. You'll earn you 12X Hilton Honors Bonus Points at all hotels and resorts under the Hilton brand and 6X points at U.S. restaurants, U.S. supermarkets, and U.S. gas stations.

If you've been looking for a travel card with a huge welcome bonus and are a fan of the hotels Hilton has to offer, this offer is a solid move but one that you need to move on quickly.