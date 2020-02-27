Hipster Whale, the developer studio behind the popular "Crossy Road" title for iOS and Android, has unveiled a new title exclusively for Apple Arcade. "Crossy Road Castle" brings you and your friends into an endless runner together, and you all must work together to climb as high in the castle as you can.

"Bring your friends and see how far you can get in this endless spinning tower of arcade fun! Keep climbing as high as you can. Every run is different.

According to the studio, the game has been designed for cooperative play and, while you can choose to play by yourself, they really recommend getting a group together for some fun "platforming chaos". The game is able to be played on one device with multiple controllers connected or through multiple devices and is also compatible with offline play if you don't have an internet connection handy.

Play Together: Designed for cooperative arcade platforming chaos. You can also play solo, but everything's more fun with friends, right?

Connect Easily: Connect all players on a single device with game controllers, or connect together across multiple devices (or any mix that suits you).

Collect Everything: Unlock Crossy Chicken and friends. Dress up in silly hats.

Find New Stuff: With procedurally generated levels and variations, your tower run will be different every time!

Defeat an Oversized Angry Eagle: Why is it so angry?!

Play Offline: No internet? No worries. Fully enjoyable offline.

Hipster Whale says that the game will be getting new content, like new towers and fun characters, on a regular basis.

The game is available now on the App Store and works with the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, and Apple TV at launch. There is no information as to when it may come to the Mac yet.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.