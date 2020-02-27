What you need to know
- Hipster Whale has launched a new title exclusively on Apple Arcade.
- "Crossy Road Castle" is a cooperative platform endless runner.
- Work with your friends to climb the castle as high as possible.
Hipster Whale, the developer studio behind the popular "Crossy Road" title for iOS and Android, has unveiled a new title exclusively for Apple Arcade. "Crossy Road Castle" brings you and your friends into an endless runner together, and you all must work together to climb as high in the castle as you can.
"Bring your friends and see how far you can get in this endless spinning tower of arcade fun! Keep climbing as high as you can. Every run is different.
According to the studio, the game has been designed for cooperative play and, while you can choose to play by yourself, they really recommend getting a group together for some fun "platforming chaos". The game is able to be played on one device with multiple controllers connected or through multiple devices and is also compatible with offline play if you don't have an internet connection handy.
- Play Together: Designed for cooperative arcade platforming chaos. You can also play solo, but everything's more fun with friends, right?
- Connect Easily: Connect all players on a single device with game controllers, or connect together across multiple devices (or any mix that suits you).
- Collect Everything: Unlock Crossy Chicken and friends. Dress up in silly hats.
- Find New Stuff: With procedurally generated levels and variations, your tower run will be different every time!
- Defeat an Oversized Angry Eagle: Why is it so angry?!
- Play Offline: No internet? No worries. Fully enjoyable offline.
Hipster Whale says that the game will be getting new content, like new towers and fun characters, on a regular basis.
The game is available now on the App Store and works with the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, and Apple TV at launch. There is no information as to when it may come to the Mac yet.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple reportedly readying an iPad Pro Smart Keyboard with built-in trackpad
Apple is said to be getting ready to announce a new iPad Pro Smart Keyboard with a built-in trackpad for the very first time.
Clockwork Synergy's Seat Belt NATO Band wears tough but looks great
Have you been searching for an Apple Watch band that can stand up to your many adventures but look good doing it? Check out the latest band from Clockwork Synergy.
Apple removes Plague Inc. from Chinese App Store
Popular disease-simulation game Plague Inc. has been removed from Apple's Chinese App Store, in a move possibly linked to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in China.
These are the best 4K monitors you can buy for Mac
To get the most out of your Mac, you need a beautiful display. A 4K monitor is a huge step in the right direction. Here are the best 4K monitors for your Mac.