Smarten up your dad's home with these great HomeKit-enabled Father's Day gifts!

HomeKit is Apple's home automation platform and it lets you control any compatible lights, plugs, thermostats, sensors, alarms, locks, and other connected devices with a tap of your iPhone or — thanks to Siri — the sound of your voice. Better still, it does so in a way that ensures privacy and security for your network and your home. More and more HomeKit accessories are coming out all the time, and here are some you can get right now!

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit

These enhanced bulbs have been upgraded from 600 to 800 lumens and provide richer colors in varying shades of white and color ambience. The bulbs are compatible with any current light fittings using a 10W screw base. Included with this starter kit are three bulbs to use around your home that can be controlled via Siri, and used with third party HomeKit-enabled apps.

Caséta Wireless Lighting Starter Kit

Lutron's Caséta Wireless Lighting Starter Kit includes the HomeKit-enabled Caséta Wireless Smart Bridge. These in-wall dimmer switches are a nifty addition to any smart home setup. You replace your existing in-wall switch with one from Caséta, link it to the Smart Bridge, and boom! You've got wireless, HomeKit-enabled control of your existing lighting.

Luton Caséta also has integrations with Amazon Alexa, Hunter fans, and Sonos audio devices — to name a few.

D-Link Omna 180 Cam HD

The D-Link Omna 180 Cam HD is a HomeKit-enabled, 1080p HD camera that offers a unique 180º field of view.

The device features motion detection, two-way audio (i.e. a speaker and a microphone), a MicroSD card slot for local recording, IR LEDs for viewing in low-light conditions, and a very svelte metallic frame.

The D-Link Omna is your pretty standard package when it comes to in-home cameras, save for one detail: HomeKit support! D-Link has successfully taken the lead on the HomeKit-enabled security camera market.

Elgato Eve

The Elgato system includes Eve Room, Eve Weather, Eve Door & Window, Eve Energy sensors, and more. Eve Room lets you monitor indoor air quality, temperature, and humidity, all measured by a sensor that analyzes volatile organic compounds (VOC). Eve Weather keeps track of outside temperature, and air pressure; Eve Door & Window lets you monitor whether your doors and/or windows are open or closed, and monitor stats for time and duration; and Eve Energy tells you how much power your appliances are using. All of these products can be controlled with the Elgato app or, thanks to HomeKit, with Siri.

ecobee3 smart Wi-Fi thermostat

ecobee3, a Canadian-designed smart thermostat, tries to one-up Nest by coming with remote sensors, allowing you not to only measure the temperature of the room or hallway the thermostat is installed, but also any other room as well. As such, you get more granular control and better comfort and energy efficiency in your house. With the new HomeKit-enabled version of the ecobee3 hardware, you get full support for Siri control, including the ability to trigger actions with your voice.

iHome iSP5 SmartPlug

The iSP5 SmartPlug is part of the iHome Control line: It lets you control lights, fans, and any other home appliance that has been plugged into the smart plug. With HomeKit, you can turn the plug on or off — including with a Siri command — which commands any lights, fans, or other appliances to also turn on or off. You can even group multiple SmartPlugs into a scene to control all the connected accessories in your house by putting them on a set schedule, or by using a single command.

iDevices Switch Connected Plug

Using the iDevice's Connected App, this smart outlet works right out of the box with any of your devices around the house. The iDevice's Switch responds to Siri, making it a simple and efficient way to control your connected devices via your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch. You can even set up scenes if you want a specific lamp to turn on when you come home or wake up.

Honeywell Lyric Round Wi-Fi Thermostat

Honeywell is a well-known home appliance company, and has recently added its popular Lyric Round Wi-Fi thermostat to the HomeKit family with the second generation.

Like ecobee3 and Nest, Honeywell tries to cut down on energy use (and, subsequently, heating bills) by intelligently applying heating and cooling at the right times. In addition to HomeKit compatibility, Lyric is also compatible with SmartThings (which is now owned by Samsung) and can be controlled through an iOS or Android app.

Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt

Meeting the highest industry rating for security and durability is the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt that features built-in alarm technology that can sense potential door attacks. It's designed to work with Apple HomeKit and can hold up to 30 access codes at any time. Set up your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch to unlock your door(s) using Siri, and take your pick of different deadbolt styles including Century or Camelot, available in satin nickel or matte black.

August Smart Lock

The August smart lock's appearance is immediately striking and will give any door a futuristic look — with your choice of dark gray or silver finishes. You can use your smartphone to remotely unlock or lock your door, or you can set up a proximity lock: Your door will unlock when you get approach with your phone and lock when you move away.

August's smart lock is listed among the Wirecutter's choices for best smart lock, especially for those who prefer to keep their existing hardware (I'm looking at you, renters!).

August lets you create virtual keys for friends and family staying at your place, and keep tabs on the comings and goings of your household using a built-in 24/7 activity log. The August smart lock requires no wiring and installs using an existing deadbolt. It's also HomeKit-enabled, so you can use Siri and the new Home app to control your locks.

Hunter HomeKit Enabled Wi-Fi Ceiling Fan

"Hey Siri, turn on my fan." A HomeKit-connected ceiling fan may not be at the, ahem, top of one's list of connected accessories, but when it's enabled alongside the lights or thermostat in one's living room, it becomes an integral piece of a larger whole.

Available in satin nickel "Signal" or fresh white "Symphony" color schemes, the Hunter HomeKit Enabled Ceiling Fans are standard 54-inch, three-blade fans with so-called WhisperWind motors for quiet operation even at high speeds. Each fan includes two dimmable LED lights, and a remote for non-smartphone connectivity (though why'd you want to go analog when you have so much digital potential?).

