Valentine's Day is fast-approaching, and you know what's better than chocolates or flowers that'll die after a week-and-a-half? A brand new set of HomePods for you and your sweetie! All you have to do is show us how you groove!

Our brand new contest and giveaway involves you snapping a photo or two, so here's how to enter:

Take a picture (or Boomerang!) of you or you and your GF/BF/cat/fiance/wife/husband dancing together to your favorite song — the funnier, the better! — and post it on Instagram or Twitter. Make sure you have an iPhone in the image. Tag @iMoregram and #HomePodRomance as well as ONE FRIEND to make sure we see the image. Make sure your profile is public! Oh! And you have to totally be following us on Instagram if you aren't already!

The contest will run from today until February 14th, 2018.

The winner will receive one HomePod for themselves and one HomePod for the person tagged in the photo. Winners will be contacted through social media and international winners will be responsible for any customs fees.

Good luck, and may the HomePods be ever in your favor!