If you just picked up Apple's new HomePod speaker, we've got a ton of information to share with you to make your listening experience even better. Setting up your HomePod is simple, and we've made it even easier: Here's a comprehensive guide to help give you everything you need to get started with your HomePod.
- What is HomePod?
- How to switch to HomePod
- How to set up your HomePod
- How to use your HomePod
- HomePod and Privacy
- HomePod and Accessibility
- How to troubleshoot HomePod
What is HomePod?
In short: It's Apple's answer to the Amazon Echo line of speakers. It's a dedicated speaker that supports Siri for access to Apple Music and HomeKit-enabled devices. To be more specific, it's one hell of a sound system packed into a 7-inch tall package. It has a specially engineered audio design to produce quality sound throughout your entire room — even if it's set up in a corner. And it's built with Siri inside, so you can use it to play tunes through Apple Music, send messages, make phone calls, and control your HomeKit enabled devices.
Here's what you need to know about HomePod in a nutshell.
- HomePod FAQ
- Watch our HomePod unboxing
- Check out Rene Ritchie's HomePod Review
- Which HomePod is best for you?
How to switch to HomePod from Amazon Echo, Google Home, or Sonos Play:1
If you've already been using a smart speaker around the house, but have decided that you'd rather be all-in with the Apple ecosystem, it's time to make the switch. We've got all the information you need to make the transition easy.
How to set up your HomePod
Once your HomePod is out of the box, you're going to want to start using it right away. There are a couple of things you'll need to do to get set up.
- How to set up your HomePod with your iPhone and iPad
- How to set up your HomePod with Apple TV
- How HomePod works with Siri
How to use your HomePod
Now that your HomePod is set up, you might be wondering about all this musicology business or how you can use HomePod without calling on Siri. Here's a bunch of information on how to use HomePod.
- 10 things every HomePod owner should know
- How to use your HomePod with Apple Music
- How to use HomePod's touch screen
- How to stream friends' music to HomePod
- How to stream Spotify and Pandora to HomePod
- How to control your smart home with HomePod
HomePod and Privacy
Since the HomePod is linked to one person's iCloud account, there are some questions about how Siri works with such features as setting reminders. Not to worry. You don't have to let everyone set reminders. You can keep those personal requests private.
- How to turn off personal requests on HomePod
- How to secure AirPlay on HomePod
- How to turn off and customize 'Hey Siri' on HomePod
HomePod and Accessibility
Apple always has accessibility at the front of its list of features to implement into any device and the HomePod is no exception. You can enable VoiceOver and Touch Accommodations with your HomePod. Even better — if those features are already enabled on your iPhone, they'll be automatically set up on your HomePod.
How to troubleshoot HomePod
No matter how perfectly you follow the steps to set up and use your HomePod, there's likely going to be a few things that will go wrong. Maybe AirPlay won't connect or you can't get your iPhone to pair with it. We've got you covered.
