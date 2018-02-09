If you just picked up Apple's new HomePod speaker, we've got a ton of information to share with you to make your listening experience even better. Setting up your HomePod is simple, and we've made it even easier: Here's a comprehensive guide to help give you everything you need to get started with your HomePod.

What is HomePod?

In short: It's Apple's answer to the Amazon Echo line of speakers. It's a dedicated speaker that supports Siri for access to Apple Music and HomeKit-enabled devices. To be more specific, it's one hell of a sound system packed into a 7-inch tall package. It has a specially engineered audio design to produce quality sound throughout your entire room — even if it's set up in a corner. And it's built with Siri inside, so you can use it to play tunes through Apple Music, send messages, make phone calls, and control your HomeKit enabled devices.

Here's what you need to know about HomePod in a nutshell.


How to switch to HomePod from Amazon Echo, Google Home, or Sonos Play:1

If you've already been using a smart speaker around the house, but have decided that you'd rather be all-in with the Apple ecosystem, it's time to make the switch. We've got all the information you need to make the transition easy.


How to set up your HomePod

Once your HomePod is out of the box, you're going to want to start using it right away. There are a couple of things you'll need to do to get set up.


How to use your HomePod

Now that your HomePod is set up, you might be wondering about all this musicology business or how you can use HomePod without calling on Siri. Here's a bunch of information on how to use HomePod.


HomePod and Privacy

Since the HomePod is linked to one person's iCloud account, there are some questions about how Siri works with such features as setting reminders. Not to worry. You don't have to let everyone set reminders. You can keep those personal requests private.


HomePod and Accessibility

Apple always has accessibility at the front of its list of features to implement into any device and the HomePod is no exception. You can enable VoiceOver and Touch Accommodations with your HomePod. Even better — if those features are already enabled on your iPhone, they'll be automatically set up on your HomePod.


How to troubleshoot HomePod

No matter how perfectly you follow the steps to set up and use your HomePod, there's likely going to be a few things that will go wrong. Maybe AirPlay won't connect or you can't get your iPhone to pair with it. We've got you covered.


Any questions?

Do you have any more questions about setting up and using your HomePod? Put them in the comments and we'll help you out.

