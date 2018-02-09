In short: It's Apple's answer to the Amazon Echo line of speakers. It's a dedicated speaker that supports Siri for access to Apple Music and HomeKit-enabled devices. To be more specific, it's one hell of a sound system packed into a 7-inch tall package. It has a specially engineered audio design to produce quality sound throughout your entire room — even if it's set up in a corner. And it's built with Siri inside, so you can use it to play tunes through Apple Music, send messages, make phone calls, and control your HomeKit enabled devices. Here's what you need to know about HomePod in a nutshell. HomePod FAQ

If you've already been using a smart speaker around the house, but have decided that you'd rather be all-in with the Apple ecosystem, it's time to make the switch. We've got all the information you need to make the transition easy. How to switch to HomePod

Apple always has accessibility at the front of its list of features to implement into any device and the HomePod is no exception. You can enable VoiceOver and Touch Accommodations with your HomePod. Even better — if those features are already enabled on your iPhone, they'll be automatically set up on your HomePod. How to turn on accessibility features for HomePod

