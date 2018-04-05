HomePod

HomePod is Apple's foray into music hardware. It's a dedicated speaker, measuring only 7 inches tall, but packing a powerful set of speakers and microphones. It connects to AirPlay and your Apple Music account to turn your home into a concert hall. It also has limited Siri support, so you can call up songs, get the weather, set timers, and even create reminders right on HomePod. Whether you're just getting started with your first HomePod or you're looking for some more advanced information, here's everything you need to know about Apple's HomePod.

What is HomePod?

If you're just learning about Apple's HomePod and want to know a little more about how it works, your buying options, and whether you should get insurance for it. Check these links for more information.


Getting started with HomePod

HomePod Setup

Right out of the box, you'll be able to set up your HomePod with your iPhone or iPad and start listening to your favorite tunes. For more in-depth information about getting started, check out our comprehensive beginner's guide.


Using HomePod

Once you've set up your HomePod, you'll want to know all about how to use it, how to update it, how to protect it, and more. Here are the basics of using HomePod.


HomePod and Accessibility

HomePod and Accessibility

As with all devices Apple makes, HomePod has accessibility features to help make using it easier.


HomePod and Apple Music (and other music)

HomePod and Apple Music

Connection to Apple Music is where HomePod shines. If you have a subscription, you can ask Siri to play all manner of music, from your personal playlists to new albums. Just ask! You don't need an Apple Music subscription to play your favorite tunes with HomePod, though. You can listen to any audio from a device connected to AirPlay. You just can't ask Siri for help.


HomePod and Siri

HomePod and Siri

Siri is what makes HomePod a smart speaker. It knows more than just Apple's music library. It can tell you the weather, set reminders, start timers, and work with all of your HomeKit connected smart gadgets.


HomePod and Apple TV

HomePod and Apple TV

My personal favorite HomePod feature is that it can be used as a speaker for your Apple TV. It even has some playback controls. You don't have to dig up your Siri Remote to pause a movie anymore!


HomePod and HomeKit

HomePod and HomeKit

HomePod becomes a home hub for all of your HomeKit connected devices the moment you set it up in your house. Ask Siri to lock the door, dim the lights, set a mood... HomePod can help.


Cleaning, repairs, and troubleshooting

Cleaning HomePod

As with all technology, HomePod will probably have some issues. If you're having trouble getting Siri to work, getting your HomePod to connect to your wi-fi, or just want to get rid of some dust and smudges, check out our guides for repairing, cleaning, and troubleshooting HomePod.


