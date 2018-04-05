HomePod is Apple's foray into music hardware. It's a dedicated speaker, measuring only 7 inches tall, but packing a powerful set of speakers and microphones. It connects to AirPlay and your Apple Music account to turn your home into a concert hall. It also has limited Siri support, so you can call up songs, get the weather, set timers, and even create reminders right on HomePod. Whether you're just getting started with your first HomePod or you're looking for some more advanced information, here's everything you need to know about Apple's HomePod.

What is HomePod?

If you're just learning about Apple's HomePod and want to know a little more about how it works, your buying options, and whether you should get insurance for it. Check these links for more information. HomePod FAQ

Rene's Review

HomePod Buyer's Guide

Should you get AppleCare+ for HomePod?

Getting started with HomePod

Right out of the box, you'll be able to set up your HomePod with your iPhone or iPad and start listening to your favorite tunes. For more in-depth information about getting started, check out our comprehensive beginner's guide. HomePod Beginner's Guide

How to set up your HomePod

How to switch to HomePod

Using HomePod

As with all devices Apple makes, HomePod has accessibility features to help make using it easier.

How to turn on accessibility features for HomePod HomePod and Apple Music (and other music)

My personal favorite HomePod feature is that it can be used as a speaker for your Apple TV. It even has some playback controls. You don't have to dig up your Siri Remote to pause a movie anymore! How to set up your HomePod with Apple TV

How to control video playback on your Apple TV with your HomePod

HomePod and HomeKit