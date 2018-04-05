HomePod is Apple's foray into music hardware. It's a dedicated speaker, measuring only 7 inches tall, but packing a powerful set of speakers and microphones. It connects to AirPlay and your Apple Music account to turn your home into a concert hall. It also has limited Siri support, so you can call up songs, get the weather, set timers, and even create reminders right on HomePod. Whether you're just getting started with your first HomePod or you're looking for some more advanced information, here's everything you need to know about Apple's HomePod.
What is HomePod?
If you're just learning about Apple's HomePod and want to know a little more about how it works, your buying options, and whether you should get insurance for it. Check these links for more information.
Getting started with HomePod
Right out of the box, you'll be able to set up your HomePod with your iPhone or iPad and start listening to your favorite tunes. For more in-depth information about getting started, check out our comprehensive beginner's guide.
Using HomePod
Once you've set up your HomePod, you'll want to know all about how to use it, how to update it, how to protect it, and more. Here are the basics of using HomePod.
- How to install software updates for your HomePod
- How to use HomePod's touch screen
- How to turn off personal requests on HomePod
- How to secure AirPlay on HomePod
- How to rename your HomePod
- How to set multiple timers with HomePod
HomePod and Accessibility
As with all devices Apple makes, HomePod has accessibility features to help make using it easier.
HomePod and Apple Music (and other music)
Connection to Apple Music is where HomePod shines. If you have a subscription, you can ask Siri to play all manner of music, from your personal playlists to new albums. Just ask! You don't need an Apple Music subscription to play your favorite tunes with HomePod, though. You can listen to any audio from a device connected to AirPlay. You just can't ask Siri for help.
- How HomePod works with Apple Music, iTunes Match, and FLAC files
- How to use your HomePod with Apple Music
- How to stream Spotify, Pandora, and more to HomePod
- How to let your friends stream their music to your HomePod
- How to keep your Apple Music For You recommendations safe on HomePod
HomePod and Siri
Siri is what makes HomePod a smart speaker. It knows more than just Apple's music library. It can tell you the weather, set reminders, start timers, and work with all of your HomeKit connected smart gadgets.
- How HomePod works with Siri
- How to turn off and customize 'Hey Siri' on HomePod
- How to control your HomePod with your iPhone or iPad instead of Siri
HomePod and Apple TV
My personal favorite HomePod feature is that it can be used as a speaker for your Apple TV. It even has some playback controls. You don't have to dig up your Siri Remote to pause a movie anymore!
- How to set up your HomePod with Apple TV
- How to control video playback on your Apple TV with your HomePod
HomePod and HomeKit
HomePod becomes a home hub for all of your HomeKit connected devices the moment you set it up in your house. Ask Siri to lock the door, dim the lights, set a mood... HomePod can help.
Cleaning, repairs, and troubleshooting
As with all technology, HomePod will probably have some issues. If you're having trouble getting Siri to work, getting your HomePod to connect to your wi-fi, or just want to get rid of some dust and smudges, check out our guides for repairing, cleaning, and troubleshooting HomePod.
- How to troubleshoot HomePod
- How to reset your HomePod
- How to repair or replace your HomePod
- How to clean your HomePod