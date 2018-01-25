Apple's HomePod is launching February 9. Other than what Apple has told us we're still in the dark about its capabilities and features. Are you considering buying it? Or have you had your eye on Libratone's Zipp? If you're wondering what the difference is between the two, and whether you should grab the Zipp or go for the HomePod, we've got some information to help you decide. What's the difference between Apple's HomePod and Libratone's Zipp?

Other than the physical differences, you might be wondering what makes the Zipp and HomePod stand out from each other. They're both speakers. They both support Airplay. So what makes them different? For one thing, smarts. HomePod is a smart speaker while the Zipp is not. HomePod is built with Siri inside and Zipp is built without a brain, so to speak. That doesn't mean you can't make Zipp smart, though. It features a line-in port so you can connect to an Amazon Echo Dot, for example, and give it a brain. The Zipp and HomePod both feature powerful surround-sound speaker arrays. Zipp sports 360-degree full room sound, which Libratone calls SoundSpace. It has a 4-inch woofer, two 1-inch woofers, two 4-inch low-frequency radiators, and a 360 degree reflector. It has a noise isolating microphone array and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity. The HomePod has a high-excursion woofer with a custom amplifier, a 7-tweeter array and internal low-frequency calibration. It uses direct and ambient audio beam forming and studio-level dynamic processing. It has a six-microphone array and Bluetooth 5.0 (though at this time, it doesn't appear that you can connect Bluetooth devices to it). The Zipp is capable of SoundSpace Link, which makes it possible to connect up to 16 speakers across a wireless network by pairing up to six speakers per group and up to eight groups on one wireless network. Though it doesn't launch with the feature, HomePod does support multiroom connectivity using AirPlay 2. We do not know at this time just how many speakers can be connected together across a single wireless network. We do, however, know that HomePod supports peer-to-peer AirPlay connectivity so you can share your HomePod functionality to friends without them having to join your home wifi. Both speakers have a touch interface with playback controls and both support AirPlay 2. HomePod connects directly to Apple Music and, with the help of Siri, can fine-tune your listening options based on your current likes and dislikes. Zipp supports Spotify Connect and you can even program five channels with your own playlists. Siri vs. nothing at all

One of the most notable differences between HomePod and Zipp is that the latter is not a smart speaker. HomePod comes with Siri built in so you can call on the personal assistant to play music, look up stats, set timers, and more. On its own, Zipp is just a (very powerful) speaker system that uses either Bluetooth or AirPlay to connect to an audio source. This could be a good thing, depending on your needs. If you are looking for a great speaker with robust sound, but really don't see the need for a personal assistant built-in, or more specifically, don't feel comfortable with the always-locally-listening Siri in your house, Zipp is the easy choice. One of the most important features of the HomePod, however, is that Siri is built in. It's what makes it smart. If you're even looking into the HomePod, you're likely looking for some kind of smart speaker. If you're already deep into the Apple ecosystem (Apple TV, HomeKit-compatible smart devices, iPhone, iPad, etc.), you're going to want a smart speaker that uses Siri. That being said, thanks to the line-in connection on the Zipp, you can connect it to a $49 Echo Dot and have Alexa smarts with a more powerful speaker. If you're already invested in a Dot and prefer Alexa to Siri, Zipp is definitely the right choice. Portability vs. stay-at-HomePod

HomePod is a little shorter than Zipp, reaching just 6.8 inches to the taller 10.3-inch Zipp (though it is wider and heavier). Even though its a little guy, the HomePod is not exactly portable. That is, you have to plug it into a wall outlet (or some powerful portable battery that has wall outlet support). Part of the reason that HomePod isn't wireless is that it needs your local wifi for all those smarts. So, instead of trying to include a super powerful, super lightweight battery, Apple just made it a stay-at-home device. The Zipp is all portable, all the time. It uses a rechargeable battery and boasts more than 10 hours of continues play. It may be taller than the HomePod, but it's about two pounds lighter, so carrying it from the picnic to the party isn't as cumbersome. If you want a speaker you can take with you, set up anywhere, and bust a groove with, the Zipp is your friend. If you already have a sweet portable Bluetooth speaker, maybe you're looking for a little more with HomePods at-home features. An open experience vs. closed but secure

Zipp supports Bluetooth 4.0, AirPlay and AirPlay 2, DLNA, and Spotify Connect. You can connect any Bluetooth-compatible device to it and use it as a speaker. You can also connect it using a 3.5mm jack or USB cord to any other supported audio source. It's free to do what it wants, any old time. Because it's not a smart speaker, it's not really going to put your privacy at risk. That is unless you use one of its many connectivity options to hook up to an audio source that doesn't protect your privacy. The more open things you can connect to, the less secure your device is. HomePod is pretty secure. Almost to the degree that it's a bummer. I'm glad that Apple keeps my information private and doesn't share my information with businesses or advertisers. But it also means that, at least at launch, I can't even connect the HomePod to a Bluetooth device. Again, if you're all-in with Apple, it's not going to matter if you can't stream music from your Android device or connect the speaker to your PlayStation 4. It does connect to your iPhone and iPad, so you can listen to Spotify, your audiobooks, TuneIn, and other apps directly from your device. It supports AirPlay 2, which is used to connect to Apple TV 4 and newer. So, you can also hook it up as a TV speaker as long as you're watching Apple TV. If, however, you only have an iPhone, but you use a PC, Fire TV, and maybe some Android devices. you're not going to get the most use out of the HomePod and the Zipp might be a better fit. Where you live matters

Libratone's Zipp doesn't have any regional restrictions. It's a speaker and nothing else. So you can use it anywhere you can get it without having to fake your location or anything. You don't even need to get a special plug for travel if you've charged it up and don't use it for more than 10 hours on your trip thanks to its rechargeable battery. It's a go-anywhere speaker. No limitations. HomePod, on the other hand, is only launching in the U.S., UK, and Australia at first. It will be available in France and Germany in the spring, but Apple has not confirmed whether it will come to any other countries in the future. So, if you don't live in one of the five countries I just mentioned, you may not be able to use all of the features of one at all. That being said, it is highly likely Apple will roll out support for many additional countries over time. Price comparison The HomePod costs $349. It comes in white or space gray and is pretty much that solid color all over. The Libratone Zipp is $50 less at $299. You can get it in a variety of different colored mesh with a white base and top. If you were thinking of making it smart by adding an Echo Dot, you'll be adding $49 to the total price, which actually makes it the same as the HomePod. Who should get a Libratone Zipp?

If you don't think you'll need, or don't feel comfortable with, a virtual assistant in your speaker, the Zipp is not a smart speaker, therefore isn't always-listening, even on a local level.

If you're looking for a really good, 360-degree speaker that you can take from the picnic from the pool, Zipp's portability is more in touch with your needs. HomePod is a homebody.

If you own a variety of gadgets and devices that aren't made by Apple, you won't get the full experience of HomePod and you might get more use out of a Zipp (you can even connect it to Alexa for some smart capabilities).

If you don't live in the U.S., UK, Australia, France, or Germany and aren't willing to wait around to see if HomePod will become available in your country, Zipp it up!