HomePod vs. Sonos One vs. Google Home Max: What's the difference?

Alexa is coming to Sonos and Google Home has gone Max. So what's the difference between these and Apple's HomePod? Let's find out!

If you're ready to invest in some home connected speaker or another, but don't know which one is right for you, we've got some details that will help you make an informed decision. Should you buy the Alexa-supported Sonos One, the largest Google Home Max, or Apple's HomePod? Here are the details of each.

Which one's going to look the best in my home?

As far as looks go, all three speakers are relatively small — they don't need to be wall mounted and they're not big enough to set your dinner plate on top of. Sonos One and the HomePod are both cylindrical in shape, while the Google Home Max is more like a round-edge rectangle that can be positioned as either wide or tall.

The HomePod measures 6.8-inches high by 5.6-inches wide and weighs 5.5 pounds.

The Google Home Max measures 13.2-inches by 7.4-inches (wide or high is your choice). The weight is unknown at this time.

The Sonos One is 6.36-inches high by 4.69-inches wide and weighs 4.08 pounds.

All three speakers come in black/gray or white to compliment your home's aesthetic.

As far as looks go, all three are similar enough that it shouldn't be too difficult for you to pick your favorite — the Google Home Max being the most versatile of the three in terms of positioning.

How do they compare in sound quality?

Since we're talking about speakers, the sound quality is going to be one of the most important features to look at. We're going to break down the audio specs of each one.

HomePod - Apple's home speaker has a high-excursion woofer with a custom amplifier and an array of seven tweeters, each with its own amplifier.The dynamic audio processing is professionally designed. There is direct and ambient audio beamforming, which means it will spread sound throughout a room, even if there are objects in the way.

Google Home Max - Google's home speaker has two 4.5-inch high-excursion dual-voice-coil woofers and two custom tweeters. It comes with Google's new Smart Sound, which calibrates the sound based on your room's dimensions. It's similar to Apple's beamforming technology and Sonos' TruePlay technology.

Sonos One - Sonos' smart speaker has two class-D digital amplifiers and one tweeter. It also has one mid-woofer to balance out the lows and highs. It has an adjustable bass and treble slider so you can tweak the sound, depending on the type of room you're in (carpeted with drywall vs. cement and brick, for example). It uses TruePlay technology, which measures how sound reflects in a room and makes minute adjustments to the audio playback. It's similar to Apple's beamforming technology and Google Home Max's Smart Sound.

We haven't had the opportunity to compare the audio of all three of these speakers together. iMore's Editor in Chief Rene Ritchie has been in a music-filled room with the HomePod, however, and calls it Retina for the ears.

What virtual assistant will I be talking to?

Of course, you wouldn't be reading about these speakers at all if you weren't at least somewhat interested in the virtual assistant that each of them supports. When it comes to a virtual assistant and your home, there are a few things to consider.

The HomePod and Siri - If you're all-in on Apple's ecosystem, then the Siri-connected HomePod is the obvious choice. Not only can you use the "Hey, Siri" feature to control playback from anywhere in the room (even if there's audio playing), but you can use nearly all the same Siri commands available on your other Apple devices. Use your HomePod to have Siri to turn down the lights, answer your questions, offer up translations, read you the news, and more.

The Google Home Max and the Google Assistant - If you prefer Google's virtual assistant to Apple's, you're probably gonna dig the Google Home Max. With a simple, "OK, Google" command, the Google Assistant is ready to answer your questions, control your smart home, and adjust playback. Like the HomePod, the Google Home Max is built with far-field voice control, meaning it'll be able to hear you from across the room regardless of whether there's audio playing.

The Sonos One and Alexa - If you have any of Amazon's Alexa-enabled products, you're already familiar with the company's virtual assistant. When the Sonos One ships, you'll be able to issue commands using a simple wake word: "Alexa." The Sonos One features far-field voice recognition technology, so you'll have no problem controlling playback, commanding your smart home, and setting appointments from anywhere in the room. Interestingly, Sonos says it will be bringing more virtual assistant support to the Sonos One in 2018. Along with Amazon's Alexa, it'll bake in support for the Google Assistant; and when you've got an iOS device connected via AirPlay 2 (yep, that's coming to the Sonos One), you'll be able to use Siri as well.

Given that the Sonos One will eventually offer integrations with all three virtual assistants (Alexa, Siri, and the Google Assistant), it's a good choice if you're not sure which virtual assistant you like best or use most — just keep in mind you won't have access to all three until some time in 2018. As for the HomePod and the Google Home Max, they're purpose-built to make use of Siri and the Google Assistant, respectively — they're going to offer the best experiences for their respective virtual assistants.

What features and services do each offer?

Between music services, smart home integrations, and special features, this is the category where smart speakers truly differentiate themselves from the competition. At their core, you've got three different premium audio speakers with built-in voice control; it's what gets added on that counts!

The HomePod - Apple's HomePod was built to pair perfectly with Apple Music and that's exactly what it does. The smart speaker features Apple Music streaming and uses Siri intelligence to learn more about the kind of music you like. That said, it also packs in AirPlay 2 technology, meaning you can stream any audio to the speaker over AirPlay. If you want to listen to a podcast, launch your podcast app on your phone, connect to your HomePod, and hit play. You'll hear the rich tones of your favorite podcaster's voice fill the room. Because it's got Siri on board, the HomePod can be used to control your HomeKit-enabled home. Much like you would on your iPhone or iPad, you can use Siri to turn down the lights, adjust the temperature, and lock your front door.

The Google Home Max - The Google Home Max works with several audio streaming services, including YouTube Music, Google Play Music, Spotify, Pandora, TuneIn, and iHeartRadio. Along with Google's Chromecast Audio streaming technology, the Google Home Max features Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and auxiliary connections so you'll be able to do your streaming from all sorts of devices and services. Because the Google Home Max features the Google Assistant, it'll be able to control any and all smart home tech supported by the Assistant, including Philips Hue, iDevices, iHome, and Samsung Smart Home to name a few.

The Sonos One - The Sonos One features 49 music service integrations, including Amazon Music, Google Play Music, Apple Music, Pandora, Sirius XM, Groove, and loads more. When the Sonos One gets AirPlay 2 support, it'll also be able to stream audio from your Apple devices. Because it's got Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built in, it features all of Alexa's smart home integrations, including Philips Hue, iDevices, ecobee, Lutron Caséta, and iHome to name a few.

Can you tell me a little about their security and privacy?

Having a device in your home that's constantly listening, waiting for you to utter a wake word or phrase can feel a little creepy. It's important to understand how these smart speakers process your commands, listen for your words, and interact with your other devices. Be it the Sonos One, the Google Home Max, or the HomePod, it's important to note that when listening for a wake word, these devices aren't silently storing hours of audio. Listening for the wake word happens locally on the device. What happens after the command is uttered, though, varies between devices.

iMore's Rene Ritchie notes in his review of the HomePod, "The device listens for 'Hey Siri,' yes, but that command word is processed entirely locally on the device — no data is sent to Apple unless and until you speak the magic words. Even then, HomePod only sends anonymized data; it's one of the benefits of a company that doesn't make data harvesting its central business model."

All three devices — the HomePod, the Sonos One, and The Google Home Max — send your commands and requests over the internet to be processed by a bigger, smarter computer. Afterward, your smart speaker gets back the necessary information to either communicate with you (if you've asked a question), control audio playback, adjust your smart home products, etc. Sonos, Google, Amazon (the company that makes the Alexa virtual assistant on the Sonos One), and Apple all have different privacy policies and different means of handling your data. It's important to educate yourself on how your data is being collected, used, and stored by each company.

How much do these smart speakers cost and when can I get 'em?

Wondering how much these premium audio smart speakers are going to cost you? Here's the breakdown!

Any other questions?

