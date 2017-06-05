Apple's HomePod is here and we've got everything you need to know right now!

Apple announced its long-rumored HomePod at WWDC 2017. The Wi-Fi connected speaker offers up Siri voice control, HomeKit functionality, and boasts incredible, virtual surround sound. Wanna know more? We've got the details!

Apple Home Hub? Siri Speaker? Siri Home Hub? What's this thing actually called?

It's called HomePod. It's like an iPod for your home!

Neat … so what can it do?

Apple is positioning the HomePod as an excellent wireless speaker. It's also another in-home point of contact with Siri. Use the wake phrase, "Hey, Siri," and it can do anything Siri can do … and a little more! You can control your HomeKit-enabled accessories (even when you're away from home, since the device acts as a HomeKit Home Hub), listen to music and other content with the device's excellent speakers, set timers and reminders, check your calendar, send messages, etc.

Apple's main focus was on the device's audio quality. Using what Apple calls "Spatial Awareness," its beam-forming tweeters and Apple-designed woofer work together to provide virtual surround sound in whatever space you're in. The HomePod will "scan" the room and adjust its tweeter/woofer system accordingly to provide the best possible sound. The HomePod is also a Musicologist, meaning it helps you find great tracks on Apple Music and — thanks to its beam-forming microphones — lets you control your listening experience no matter where you are in your room.

Wait, can you tell me more about this Musicologist?

Yeah! It basically means HomePod can help you find good music to listen to. Here's how Apple puts it:

"By saying, 'Hey Siri, I like this song,' HomePod and Apple Music become the perfect musicologist, learning preferences from hundreds of genres and moods, across tens of thousands of playlists, and these music tastes are shared across devices. Siri can also handle advanced searches within the music library, so users can ask questions like 'Hey Siri, who's the drummer in this?' or create a shared Up Next queue with everyone in the home."

Does it work with AirPlay?

Sure does! In fact, it works with Apple's freshly announced AirPlay 2! You can use it to connect to other HomePods in your home and to control other AirPlay 2-compatible speakers.

Have ya got some specs for me?

7 inches tall

3D mesh fabric

Apple-designed A8 chip

7 beam-forming tweeter array

1 4-inch, Apple-designed woofer

6-microphone array

Siri built in

802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi‑Fi with MIMO

Multiroom speaker support with AirPlay 2

capacitive touch controls on top of the device

data encryption

'Data encryption,' you say?

Yep! Apple's got your privacy and security in mind. Here's what you need to know about it:

"With HomePod, only after 'Hey Siri' is recognized locally on the device will any information be sent to Apple servers, encrypted and sent using an anonymous Siri identifier."

Other smart speakers offer personalization options. Does the HomePod let me customize the look?

HomePod comes in two colors: white and Space Gray.

So, uh, what's this gonna cost me?

Both the white and Space Gray HomePods will cost $349.

And when can I order one?

Apple says HomePod will be available to order in the U.S., UK, and Australia in December.

More you wanna know?

Feel like there are still a few questions left unanswered? Have something specific you want to know? Give us a shout in the comments and we'll help you track down an answer!