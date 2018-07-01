The Mackie CR3 multimedia monitors are down to $79.99 on Amazon. These speakers normally sell for $100 and have never dropped below this price on Amazon. In fact, they haven't dropped this low in a very long time. We have seen them go as low as $69 at Adorama, but that was a very rare deal and did not last long.

I actually just ordered a pair of Mackie CR3 speakers a few days ago to accompany my new PC. I'm very excited about it because these are great speakers. The Mackie CR3 are the sort of speakers that hit a great sweet spot between cost and sound. You could spend a lot more money for much better speakers, but you won't find this quality of sound at a cheaper price. Especially not with this deal.

