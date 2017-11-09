The iPhone X introduces several changes to the ways people use their iPhones, including changes for Notification Center and Control Center. While accessing Notification Center remains largely the same Control Center has seen an almost literal 180-degree change in how it's accessed. Previously, you'd swipe up from the bottom of your iPhone to access Control Center, but that gesture on the iPhone X now brings you Home from wherever you are.

Instead, you'll find Control Center alongside Notification Center at the top of your iPhone X. Here's how to access them.

How to find Notification Center on iPhone X

Accessing Notification Center is mostly unchanged from other iPhones, though now there is a specific place that you can't swipe to invoke it.

Make sure your iPhone X's display is on. Swipe down on the clock or just below the TrueDepth camera to access Notification Center. Use Notification Center as you would on any other iPhone.

How to find Control Center on iPhone X

Control Center access has been flipped completely on the iPhone X, moving from the bottom of the screen to the top.

Make sure your iPhone X's display is on. Swipe down on the right "horn" (where you see the cellular signal, Wi-Fi, and battery indicators) to activate Control Center. Use Control Center as you normally would.

