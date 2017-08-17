How to access iCloud Photo Sharing on iPhone and iPad

Here is how you can access shared items in your iCloud Photo Library.

iCloud Photo Sharing lets you create shared photo albums with other iCloud users. It lets you quickly share photos by just dropping them into an album. You can find these albums in the Photos app after you set up iCloud Photo Sharing.

How to set up and use iCloud Photo Sharing

Here's how you can access your shared photo albums with iCloud Photo Sharing on iPhone and iPad.

How to view shared photo albums on iPhone and iPad

Note that by default, when you open the Shared section in Photos for iPhone and iPad, you'll be taken to your activity feed for shared albums, which shows things that have been added or comments made.

Open Photos on your iPhone or iPad. Tap on the Shared tab. Tap the Shared button in the upper left corner. Tap on a shared album to view it.

