Way back at the dawn of home gaming Nintendo created the very first region-locked system. If you wanted to play some Japanese games on your Nintendo Entertainment System back in the late 20th century, you were completely out of luck. However, we live in a brave new world, friends. The Nintendo Switch is a region-free system. That means you can buy and play Switch games from any market in the world. Sure there will be other inherent barriers like the ones that language presents but you can buy and play those games none the less.

So let's say that you would like to have access to the Japanese Switch store. Here is how one might go about doing that. It's as simple as can be and no warranty voiding hacks are needed.

Create a new Nintendo account

Go to https://accounts.nintendo.com and create an all new account with a totally separate email address from your normal account. Fill in all the requested data.

Set your region

This is the most important step. When you are asked for your "Country/region of residence" make sure to select "Japan" from the drop down menu.

Create a new user on your Switch

Back on your switch, create a new user account that is separate from your main user account.

Link your new user account

Now all you have to do is link your new user to the Nintendo account that you made earlier.