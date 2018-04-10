Beats Solo3 (PRODUCT)RED Edition

Carry over that stunning red color from your iPhone and place it on your head with a $300 pair of Beats Solo3 (PRODUCT)RED Edition.

These wireless headphones are powered by Apple's W1 chip, meaning pairing the cans to your iPhone has never been easier. Plus, with playback control built right into the side of the Beats Solo3, you'll never have to take your iPhone out of your pocket!

CNET was not only impressed with how comfortable these on-ear headphones, but got excited about the 40-hour battery life.

"The Beats Solo3 Wireless is a well-built wireless headphone that sounds good in both wireless and wired modes and is relatively comfortable to wear for an on-ear headphone. Its battery life is best-in-class (40 hours) and has a remote control built-in to the right earcup that's easy to operate by feel."

Purchasing the Beats Solo3 (PRODUCT)RED Edition will not only ensure that your iPhone and headphones are a perfect match but doing so will also donate a portion of your purchase to the charity to help combat AIDS around the world.