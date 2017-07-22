Here's how you'll be able to add a family member to your iCloud storage plan in iOS 11.

With iOS 11, you'll be able to share storage with members of your Family Sharing group. If your family members are using Apple's free 5GB plan, they'll be automatically moved to your storage if you're using a larger plan. If they're paying for a larger amount of storage, you'll need to invite them, which they will be able to decline.

Here's how you'll add a family member to your shared iCloud storage plan.

How to add a family member to a shared iCloud storage plan in iOS 11

Adding a family member to your shared iCloud Storage plan is fairly straightforward and quick.

Open Settings on the device of the iCloud family organizer. Tap the Apple ID banner. Tap Family Sharing. Tap iCloud Storage. Tap Let Your Family Know. Tap the Send button to send an invitation to your family members to share your iCloud Storage. Tap Close. Open Messages on the family member's iPhone or iPad. Tap the iCloud invitation in the message that was sent from the family organizer.

