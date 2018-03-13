How to add friends on Nintendo Switch

Gaming doesn't have to be a lonely experience. When you have friends, you're never alone, even if you aren't actually playing a game with them. You can add friends to your Nintendo Switch user profile and exchange tidbits of information with anyone. Here's how to find and add friends on the Nintendo Switch.

How to link your Nintendo Account to Nintendo Switch

If you have friends on Nintendo's 3DS, Wii U, or mobile games like Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Miitomo, or Super Mario Run, you can link your Nintendo Account and add them to your list of Switch friends. If you haven't already linked your Nintendo Account, you can do so from your User Profile.

Select your User Profile from the Home screen on your Nintendo Switch. Select Friend Suggestions. Select Link Nintendo Account. Select Sign In and Link. Select how to sign in to your Nintendo Account (email address, sign-in ID, or an external account). Enter your Nintendo Account login credentials. Select Sign In.

You'll be redirected back to the Friends Suggestion settings. If your Nintendo Account was successfully linked, your friends will appear on the list under the Mobile, 3DS, or Wii U icon.

How to link your Twitter account to Nintendo Switch

You can find your Switch playing friends easier when you connect your Twitter account.

Select your User Profile from the Home screen on your Nintendo Switch. Select Friend Suggestions. Select the Twitter icon. Select Link to a Twitter Account. Enter your Twitter login credentials Select Log in.

You'll be redirected back to the Friends Suggestion settings. If your Twitter account was successfully linked, your friends will appear on the list under the Twitter icon.

How to link your Facebook account to Nintendo Switch

You can find your Switch playing friends easier when you connect your Facebook account.

Select your User Profile from the Home screen on your Nintendo Switch. Select Friend Suggestions. Select the Facebook icon. Select Link Facebook Account. Enter your Facebook login credentials. Select Log In.

You'll be redirected back to the Friends Suggestion settings. If your Facebook account was successfully linked, your friends will appear on the list under the Facebook icon.

How to share your friend code on Nintendo Switch

Your Friend Code is like a username (but way more complicated). Why Nintendo doesn't just allow us to use our usernames, I'll never understand, but we have Friend Codes instead, and this is how to share yours.

Select your User Profile from the Home screen on your Nintendo switch. Select Profile.

Your Friend Code is the 14-digit code listed under your game status. Give this code to your friends and family to find your profile directly.

How to see your Friend Suggestions on Nintendo Switch

Once you've linked your various social accounts and Nintendo Account, the friends will start rolling in. Check your Friend Suggestions to see who you want to add to your Friend list on Switch.

Select your User Profile from the Home screen on your Nintendo Switch. Select Friend Suggestions. Press the right or left shoulder buttons on the Joy-Con controllers or Pro Controller to navigate between your linked accounts.

You can also find friend suggestions by searching for local users (players on the same wi-fi network) or users you've played with.

Select your User Profile from the Home screen on your Nintendo Switch. Select Add Friend. Select Search for Local Users to see friends that are connected to the same wi-fi network you are. Select Search for Users You Played With to see players you've competed against or with during online games.

Once you've found the friends you're looking for, you can add them to your Friends list.

How to add friends on Nintendo Switch

Friend suggestions are one thing. They won't actually become your friends on Switch until you add them.

Select your User Profile from the Home screen on your Nintendo Switch. Browse your Friend Suggestions or Users and select a Friend you want to add. Select Send Friend Request.

If you have a friend's code, you can add them directly.

Select your User Profile from the Home screen on your Nintendo Switch. Select Add Friend. Select Search with Friend Code. Add the 14-digit Friend Code your friend gave you. When the player's User Profile appears, select Send Friend Request. Select OK to confirm.

How to check your friend requests on Nintendo Switch

If you've sent, or are expecting to receive, a friend request, you can check on them from your User Profile.

Select your User Profile from the Home screen on your Nintendo Switch. Select Add Friend. Select Friend Requests to see if you have received any friend requests. To accept a friend request, select Become Friends. To decline a friend request, select Decline Request. Select Sent Friend Requests to see whom you've sent friend requests too.

How to unlink your social media accounts and Friend Suggestions

If you've got a large friendship base on Facebook and Twitter, you might discover that you don't want to keep those social sites connected to your Switch Friend Suggestions. If you change your mind, you can unlink your Facebook and Twitter accounts from your Friend Suggestions on Switch.

Select your User Profile from the Home screen on your Nintendo Switch. Select User Settings. Select Friend Settings. Select Unlink Social Media Account and Friend Suggestions. Select Unlink for your Facebook account. 6 Select Unlink to confirm that you want to unlink your Facebook account. Select OK. Select Unlink for your Twitter account. Select Unlink to confirm that you want to unlink your Twitter account. Select OK.

You can relink your Facebook and Twitter account at any time in the Friends Suggestion section of your User Profile.

