You've totally heard of the PopSocket, and you've probably seen a Style Ring (or 12) at this point, but those simple, round-ish designs are pretty boring and repetitive: especially if you're someone who likes to make a statement.

If you're someone who wants to change up the look of their next iPhone ring, then there are actually quite a few strange and fantastic options out there!

Here's how to add some more style (and a whole 'lot of function) to your next iPhone ring!

1. Show off your devilish side

This little $8 ring gives out the simple message that maybe you're not such a goody-two-shoes with that sort of phone ring .

CHOOSE YOUR POKEMON (for around $8)!

3. Captain America would be proud

NOTE: $2 Phone Shield is not actually made from vibranium and adamantium compound.

If you have a #frap lover in your life, then this $8 ring might be the perfect gift.

Or should I say marble marble, because you get 2 rings for $9 with this marble-riffic deal

I just got back from Palm Springs, so I'm still dreaming of the desert, and this $8, super adorable cactus ring isn't helping a gosh darn thing.

(Hey! That rhymed! Neat.)

7. Darth Vader theme slowly begins to play in the background

Heavy, Mechanical Breathing I… am your new phone ring Heavy Mechanical Breathing … for around $15 Heavy Mechanical Breathing

PUPPIES PUPPIES PUPPIES PUPPIES PUPPIES!!!!!! PUPPIES!!!! FOR LIKE, $9!!!!!! PUPPIES FOR $9!!!!!!! ON YOUR iPHONE!!!!!!!!!!!!!

I'M NOT CRYING YOU'RE CRYING.

BATMANNNNNNN!

... ring for around $8!

Or just the back of your iPhone with this super adorable kitty cat phone ring for $8?

11. Breakfast is served!

Especially with this super adorable $8 fried egg phone ring!

Mmm. Now I want bacon...

12. Skulls more your style? Check out these kickass rings.

Keep it cool and edgy with these $8 skyll rings for the back of your iPhone.

13. HELP I'M RUNNING OUT OF LIVES

Oh look! Here's an extra one for $8 in the shape of a ultra-cute pixelated heart iPhone ring!

I mean, it is dangerous to go alone, so you should take it.

14. He may not have popped the question yet, but that doesn't mean your phone ring can't!

"I DO!"

"Uh… Cella…? That's just your $6 rose gold, crystal-embedded iPhone ring you're talking to that kind of looks like a boss-ass engament ring when you're holding it… This is kinda' creepy… I'm out…" — How my last relationship totally didn't end

15. Giraffes and elephants and monkeys, oh my!

Bring the jungle to the back of your iPhone with these adorable $7 animal iPhone rings!

16. Dragonflies symbolize change and good luck

So why not have one as a super stylin' $10 phone ring at all times?