Unless you're planning on setting up stereo pairing with multiple HomePod speakers, there's no reason you should keep them in the same room. Turn your abode into a house-wide sound system with multi-room audio and your various HomePod speakers. Here's how to set it up.

How to set up multi-room audio with your HomePod speakers

Setting up your HomePods for multi-room audio is fairly simple. The difficult part is deciding where to put each one. In order to use multi-room audio, your iPhone and HomePod speakers need to be updated to iOS 11.4 and HomePod OS 11.4.

That's it. AirPlay 2 will automatically kick in and you'll be able to use your HomePod speakers in any room in the house to stream the same tunes, different tunes, or even only on one HomePod at a time.

How to play multi-room audio using Siri

This part's easy. All you have to do is ask! You can tell Siri to play a song in specified rooms, specified HomePod speakers, or everywhere.

"Hey, Siri. Play Kanye everywhere."

Hey, Siri. Play Weezer on HomePod one and three."

Hey, Siri. Play Taylor Swift in the kitchen, the dining room, and the bedroom."

How to play multi-room audio using Control Center on your iPhone or iPad

You don't have to ask Siri for help to play music everywhere on your HomePod speakers. You can select specific music to play from the Music app (or any third-party music streaming app) and then use Control Center to set up multi-room playback.

Select and play the audio you want to listen to from your preferred app. Access Control Center on your iPhone or iPad. Press and hold the Music Control panel. Select the audio track you want to play on multiple HomePod speakers. Tap the AirPlay icon. Select multiple HomePod speakers.

The audio will begin playing in every room that you selected the HomePod speakers for. You can also adjust the volume for each HomePod separately or for all of them at once.

How to select a single room to play audio

Once you have all of your HomePod speakers set up throughout the house, you may not want to play music everywhere all of the time. You can pick which room to play music in without having to be in that room.

You can use Siri. "Hey, Siri. Play Alex's wake up music in the bedroom."

You can also use Control Center the same way you would with only one HomePod.

Select and play the audio you want to listen to from your preferred app. Access Control Center on your iPhone or iPad. Press and hold the Music Control panel. Select the audio track you want to play in a specific room. Select the HomePod you want to play the music through.

How to play different audio in different rooms

Just because you have multiple HomePod speakers throughout your home, it doesn't mean you have to play the same tunes on all of them. You can play your metal mix while getting ready for work while softly playing your kid's Disney playlist to wake her up in the morning.

You can use Siri. "Hey, Siri. Play Slayer in the master bedroom at 50% and the Disney playlist in Sarah's room at 20%."

You can also use Control Center the same way you would to play multi-room audio.

Select and play the audio you want to listen to from your preferred app. Access Control Center on your iPhone or iPad. Press and hold the Music Control panel. Select the audio track you want to play in a specific room. Tap the AirPlay icon. Select the HomePod you want to play the music through.

Repeat steps 1 - 6 for the next HomePod to play different audio through it. When using Control Center, this can be a bit tricky because your iPhone might want to stop playing audio from one app in order to play audio from another. The best way to do this is to make sure each track starts on your iPhone before transferring to a HomePod.

Any questions?

Do you have any questions about playing music across your entire house using multiple HomePod speakers and AirPlay 2? Put them in the comments and I'll help you out.