How to add or remove people from shared Photo Streams on iPhone and iPad

Once you create a shared Photo Stream, you can share images with anyone you'd like, whether they're using an Apple gadget or not!

When you create a new stream, you're asked who you'd like to share it with. However, if you decide later you want to share it with someone new, or remove someone, you can do that just as easily.

Here's how to effortlessly add or remove people from your shared Photo Streams on your iPhone and iPad!

How to add people to a shared photo album on iPhone and iPad

Launch the Photos app from your Home screen. Tap Shared at the bottom of your screen. Tap the shared album you would like to access. Tap People in the upper menu bar. Tap Invite People... Type in the name of the person you'd like to invite.

Tap add when you're ready to add your new list of people to your specific shared album and that person will be able to see that particular shred album!

How to remove a subscriber from a shared photo album on iPhone and iPad

Launch the Photos app from your Home screen. Tap Shared at the bottom of your screen. Tap the shared album you would like to access. Tap People in the upper menu bar. Tap the name of the person you'd like to remove. Tap Remove Subscriber at the bottom of the window on your screen.

A prompt will appear, so just tap Remove again to take them out of that shared album completely. The person will no longer be able to access the shared album.

Tap Add when you're ready to add your new list of people to your specific shared album.

Questions?

Let us know in the comments below!