How to add photos, videos, scans, and sketches to Notes on iPhone and iPad

You can add photos, videos, sketches, and even scanned documents to the Notes app on iPhone and iPad. Here's how.

The Notes app on your iPhone and iPad isn't just for typing out text or to-do lists. You can also add photos, videos, sketches, and even scanned documents, turning it from a simple note-taking tool into something that can fill a lot of different note-taking needs, be they from the average iPhone owner to dedicated power users.

Here's how to add photos, videos, scans, and sketches to Notes for iPhone and iPad.

How to add photos and videos in Notes

The Notes app allows you to add photos and videos to your notes, either from your photo library or by taking a new image or video.

Open Notes on your iPhone or iPad. Create a new note or open an existing one to which you'd like to add a photo or video. Tap the + button. Tap Photo Library if you want to add an existing photo or video Choose the photo or video that you want to add. Tap Done.

Of course, you can also take a new photo or video and add it to your note directly in the Notes app. Instead of tapping Photo Library, do the following:

Tap Take Photo or Video. Choose between Photo and Video on the camera screen. Tap the capture button. Tap Retake if you want to give taking your photo or video another shot. Tap Use Photo if you're satisfied with what you've captured.

The photos will be inserted wherever your cursor is on the note. Once you've added a photo to your note, you'll have to delete and re-add the photo if you want to move it.

How to delete photos and videos in Notes

Open Notes on your iPhone or iPad. Tap on the note that has the photo you want to delete. Tap and hold on the photo or video in question. Tap Delete.

Don't worry. This won't remove the photo from your library.

How to scan a document to a note in Notes

Starting with iOS 11, Notes has the capability to scan and store documents using your iPhone or iPad's camera.

Open Notes on your iPhone or iPad. Create a new note or open an existing one to which you'd like to add a scan. Tap the + button. Tap Scan Documents. Tap the Auto or Manual in the top-right corner to switch between automatic document capture and manual document capture. Tap the filter button (looks like three overlapping circles). Choose between the following filters: Color, Greyscale, Black & White, and Photo. Hover your device over the document you want to scan so that you can see it in the camera. If you're in Auto mode, the document will automatically be scanned when your device is close enough to it. Tap Save.

If you're scanning a document manually, instead of waiting for Notes to automatically scan the document, do the following after choosing your filter:

Hover your device over your document. Tap the capture button when the yellow square is on top of your document. Drag the circles to the correct corners of the document. Tap Retake if you need a new scan. Tap Keep Scan to add the scan to your document. Tap Save

How to add a sketch to a note in Notes

Adding a sketch to notes is a great way to get an idea down, help illustrate your text, or just have some fun drawing on your iPhone or iPad.

Open Notes on your iPhone or iPad. Create a new note or open an existing one to which you'd like to add a sketch. Tap the + button. If you're on an iPad Pro and using an Apple Pencil, you can just start sketching instead. Tap Add Sketch. Choose the tools you want to work with. You can pick between Pen, Highlighter, Pencil, Ruler, and Eraser. Swipe through the color palette to select colors that you want to use. Start sketching.

Questions?

If you have any questions about adding photos, videos, scans, or sketches to your notes, let us know in the comments.