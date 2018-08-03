The Photos app collects your images in a variety of automatic albums, including People, which lets you view your friends, family, and even a selfie or two by the people in the photograph.

Apple uses machine learning to not only recognize people inside your images but identify the same person in multiple photos. Like Facebook's algorithm, it's not perfect, but it's easy enough to correct. Here's how you can view common faces, put names to them, remove faces that have been misidentified, and hide faces you don't particularly want to see.

Why do I want to use the People album?

Apple automatically identifies people in your images and collects them into the People album. This is all done locally on your iPhone, and won't sync with your other devices save for the person's name (though it may in future versions of iOS if Apple can guarantee user privacy).