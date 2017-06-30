You can add your own photos to projects with a tap!

Sparkpost helps you to create stunning eye-catching graphics, memes, and posters specifically suited for social media. There may come a time when you've captured the perfect photo that you want to use in a project, and true to form, Sparkpost has made it easy to add these to your projects. We've got the details right here on how to add, remove, and replace images in a project with your own photos!

How to add one of your own photos to a Sparkpost

Open the Sparkpost app. Open the project you want to edit. Tap edit. Tap add. Tap add photo. Tap photo library. Tap the photo you want to import (you can import several photos at once). Tap Add.

How to replace an image in Sparkpost with one of your photos

Open the Sparkpost app. Open the project you want to edit. Tap edit. Tap once on the photo you want to replace in the project. Tap the picture icon at the top of the screen. Tap photo library. Tap the photo you want to import.

How to remove your photo from a Sparkpost

Open the Sparkpost app. Open the project you want to edit. Tap edit. Tap once on the photo. Tap the trashcan icon at the top of the screen. Tap delete.

How to use the camera to add a photo to a Sparkpost

Open the Sparkpost app. Open the project you want to edit. Tap edit. Tap add. Tap add photo. Tap camera. Take a photo using the in-app camera. Tap use photo.

Questions?

Have you been importing your own photos to use with a Sparkpost? Do you still have questions we didn't answer? Be sure to drop us a line in the comments and let us know about it!