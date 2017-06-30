You can add your own photos to projects with a tap!
Sparkpost helps you to create stunning eye-catching graphics, memes, and posters specifically suited for social media. There may come a time when you've captured the perfect photo that you want to use in a project, and true to form, Sparkpost has made it easy to add these to your projects. We've got the details right here on how to add, remove, and replace images in a project with your own photos!
- How to add one of your own photos to a project
- How to remove a photo from a project
- How to replace a photo in a project with a photo of your own
- How to use the camera to add a photo to a project
How to add one of your own photos to a Sparkpost
- Open the Sparkpost app.
- Open the project you want to edit.
Tap edit.
- Tap add.
Tap add photo.
- Tap photo library.
- Tap the photo you want to import (you can import several photos at once).
Tap Add.
How to replace an image in Sparkpost with one of your photos
- Open the Sparkpost app.
- Open the project you want to edit.
Tap edit.
- Tap once on the photo you want to replace in the project.
Tap the picture icon at the top of the screen.
- Tap photo library.
Tap the photo you want to import.
How to remove your photo from a Sparkpost
- Open the Sparkpost app.
- Open the project you want to edit.
Tap edit.
- Tap once on the photo.
- Tap the trashcan icon at the top of the screen.
Tap delete.
How to use the camera to add a photo to a Sparkpost
- Open the Sparkpost app.
- Open the project you want to edit.
Tap edit.
- Tap add.
Tap add photo.
- Tap camera.
- Take a photo using the in-app camera.
Tap use photo.
Questions?
Have you been importing your own photos to use with a Sparkpost? Do you still have questions we didn't answer? Be sure to drop us a line in the comments and let us know about it!
Reader comments
How to add your own photos to a Sparkpost