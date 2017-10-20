If you have a bunch of movies sitting in your UltraViolet account, you can still add them to Movies Anywhere, but you need a Vudu account.

Movies Anywhere is Disney's recent attempt to merge all of those digital movie services where you purchase content into one place. You don't have to watch all of your movies in Movies Anywhere. Instead, the service brings the movies to you. If you've bought digital movies on iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, or Google Play, you can now watch them on whichever your preferred service is.

If you've signed up for Movies Anywhere and connected all of your digital accounts, but are still disappointed to see that your UltraViolet moves aren't listed, I've got good news. You can add your UltraViolet movies to Movies Anywhere, but you need a Vudu account to do so (I know, you have to sign up for one more account).

Step 1: Sign up for Vudu

If you don't already have a Vudu account, you'll have to get one in order to merge your UltraViolet movies into Movies Anywhere.

Navigate to Vudu.com and sign up. You don't have to add a credit card during the setup process if you don't want to. Just skip the step to complete the process.

Step 2: Log into UltraViolet

If it's been a while since you used UltraViolet to watch a movie, you may have forgotten your username or password. Navigate to UltraViolet's Homepage and make sure you can log in. If you've forgotten, follow the steps to reset your account information.

Step 3: Merge your UltraViolet account with your Vudu account

Once you're ready, it's time to connect your UltraViolet account with your Vudu account so you can merge the movies from the former to the latter.

Navigate to Vudu.com from your web browser. Log in with your Vudu account credentials if you haven't already. Click on your Profile Name in the upper left corner of the website. Click on UltraViolet. Click on the Already have Ultraviolet? link. Click on Connect. Click on OK when finished.

Step 4: Connect your Vudu account with Movies Anywhere

If you haven't already connected your Vudu account with Movies Anywhere, make sure you do so or you won't see your UltraViolet movies on your list.

Navigate to MoviesAnywhere.com from your preferred web browser. Sign in with your Movies Anywhere credentials. Click on your User profile in the upper right corner of the website. Click on Manage Retailers. Click Connect next to Vudu. Enter your Vudu account credentials to confirm permission to connect the account.

All supported movies will populate across all of your connected digital retailer services; iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, and Vudu.

Remember, not all movie distribution companies have signed on with Disney for Movies Anywhere. For example, Paramount Pictures does not support Movies Anywhere. So even if you bought a Paramount Pictures movie on iTunes or on Amazon, it won't appear across all of your supported digital retail services.

Any questions?

Do you have any questions about how to add your UltraViolet movies to Movies Anywhere? Put them in the comments and we'll help you out.

Thanks to the iMore Show listeners that contacted me to let me know that this was possible.