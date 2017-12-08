How to adjust your iPhone's ringer with the volume buttons

If you usually use your iPhone's volume buttons to change the volume of your ringer, you might have found that iOS 11 has changed the default behavior of your buttons. Now, they'll control your iPhone's volume no matter where you are, with ringer control relegated to Settings.

For people that prefer the old setup, I have good news. You can quite easily set your volume buttons to control your ringer volume once again. Here's how.

How to set your volume buttons to control your iPhone's ringer

While by default your iPhone's volume buttons control the system volume, you can set them so that they'll control the ringer volume on the phone when you're device isn't playing any audio.

Open Settings on your iPhone or iPad. Tap Sounds & Haptics. Turn the switch next to Change with Buttons to the on position.

You'll now be able to change the volume of the ringer using the volume buttons. Those buttons will control the system volume once again when it's playing some kind of audio, such as music or a audio from a video.

Questions?

Let us know in the comments if you have any questions about controlling your iPhone's ringer with the volume buttons.