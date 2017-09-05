Flip the switch on Automatic App Install and you'll never miss an Apple Watch app!

Apple Watch apps aren't like typical apps, they're actually part of them. Let me explain: Although they have a separate App Store within the Watch app for iOS, Apple Watch apps aren't stand-alone — developers package them within their iOS apps. You have the option to install the watchOS app on your Apple Watch, but it's part of a package deal with its iOS app companion. That means — depending on the apps you have installed on your iPhone — you likely have loads of available Apple Watch apps! If you want to give 'em all a go (as well as any apps you download here on out), just flip the switch to enable Automatic App Install. Follow along to learn how!

How to automatically install new apps to Apple Watch

Follow along with these steps to learn how to automatically install watchOS apps on your Apple Watch.

Launch the Watch app for iOS. Tap General. Tap to toggle on Automatic App Install.

Here's how Apple describes the feature: "When this is on and you have apps on your iPhone that also work with Apple Watch, those apps will automatically install and appear on your home screen."

Believe it or not, that's it! Give your Apple Watch some time to download available watchOS apps and you're well on your way to tapping, swiping, and glancing on your Watch.

Questions?

Did you have any trouble getting Automatic App Install to work? Have any thoughts about installing all available watchOS apps on your Apple Watch? Give us a shout in the comments with your questions and thoughts!