Want to learn how to automatically post your Instagram photos directly to your Facebook page? It's easier than it looks! Here's how.
Instagram is not only a fun app for personal use; it's also a great marketing tool for all kinds of businesses and professionals to showcase their products and works of art!
If you use both Facebook and Instagram for your business, makeup artistry, creative work, graphic designs, or whatever, you can actually tie them together so your images automatically filter to your business page or fan page instead of your personal profile!
Here's how to automatically post your Insta photos straight to your Facebook page.
- Launch the Instagram app from the Home screen of your iPhone.
- Tap on the Profile icon in the bottom navigation. It's the one to the far right.
Now tap on the Settings icon in the upper right hand corner. It's right beside the Edit Your Profile button and looks like a gear.
- Tap on Linked Accounts. You may have to scroll a bit to find this option.
- Tap Facebook.
Tap Ok in the prompt that appears on screen. If you aren't logged into the Facebook app, you may need to add in your account information.
Once you link accounts, you'll have the option to share a post to Facebook from the same screen where you add a caption.
That's all there is to it! If you ever want to change the way Instagram posts photos, you can always tweak and reset your options through the same steps. You can even choose which Facebook page your Instagram photos go to if you manage more than one!
How do you use Instagram?
Are you a big fan of keeping all your social media accounts linked, or would you prefer your Facebook and Instagram be separate?
Let us know how you use social media in the comments below!
Updated July 2017: Updated article with latest version of iOS and Instagram.
Reader comments
WARNING: If you do this, Instagram also will randomly post to your timeline photos that you like and comment on.
Not if you disable "Share likes to timeline" in the exact same menu
I see that now. Thanks. That wasn't available as recently as a couple months ago.
Will this post to the user timeline or to the business timeline if the business page is linked?
Great, simple and easy to follow explanation. Love the page and the use of images. Thanks.
Can anyone tell me if this works for Android?! If not, is there any other options such as difference apps?! I would greatly appreciate it!
Hi. Great tutorial. BUt it seems not working on Android version. My Instagram app doesn't load My FB Pages. How can force it to retrieve them again? :(
It just stopped working about 2 weeks ago. I'm not sure what's going on. It just doesn't show your page options now to select where to post the photo.
yeah, I lost my ability to post to pages also… does anybody know what is going on here?
Yep mine did the same, just stopped linking... I can't figure out how to correct the problem... I want to pull my hair out. I found this --> https://apps.facebook.com/instagram_feed/ that installs an app on your fan page that has the feed but doesn't solve the problem of instagram not posting directly to your timeline...
I know how link to Facebook page. It was working previously, but now I realize my photos have been sent to my default timeline. I have checked my Instagram sharing setting, there is no list of the page I've created in Facebook. and I dont know why... Could you please help.
Although I'm able to post pictures on FB, it does not show ".... via instagram". This is important so that people can check my instagram pages directly by clicking on the words. This is a problem.
Hi guys I have followed these instructions and am looking to post from Instagram to a page NOT my timeline (this is the default and works) but Instagram states "no manageable Facebook pages found" but I know I have 2 and want to post to them not my FB timeline. Any help you can give would be appreciated. Thanks, Rob
Any way to post to instagram automatically when we post photo to facebook page? IFTTT and Zapier not having this option.
Is there any advantage of this over IFTTT? IFTTT posts to a specific facebook galley, not just on the timeline. Does this do that or post separately on the timeline?