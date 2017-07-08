Want to learn how to automatically post your Instagram photos directly to your Facebook page? It's easier than it looks! Here's how.

Instagram is not only a fun app for personal use; it's also a great marketing tool for all kinds of businesses and professionals to showcase their products and works of art!

If you use both Facebook and Instagram for your business, makeup artistry, creative work, graphic designs, or whatever, you can actually tie them together so your images automatically filter to your business page or fan page instead of your personal profile!

Here's how to automatically post your Insta photos straight to your Facebook page.

Launch the Instagram app from the Home screen of your iPhone. Tap on the Profile icon in the bottom navigation. It's the one to the far right. Now tap on the Settings icon in the upper right hand corner. It's right beside the Edit Your Profile button and looks like a gear. Tap on Linked Accounts. You may have to scroll a bit to find this option. Tap Facebook. Tap Ok in the prompt that appears on screen. If you aren't logged into the Facebook app, you may need to add in your account information.

Once you link accounts, you'll have the option to share a post to Facebook from the same screen where you add a caption.

That's all there is to it! If you ever want to change the way Instagram posts photos, you can always tweak and reset your options through the same steps. You can even choose which Facebook page your Instagram photos go to if you manage more than one!

