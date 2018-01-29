How to automatically set up your Apple TV with your iPhone

Apple's new Apple TV has begun arriving on doorsteps near and far. And once you get your new set-top box, you'll have to set it up from scratch. Apple offers two different ways of initializing your Apple TV: Set Up With Device, and Set Up Manually.

If you don't have your device handy, Rene has a great how-to on manually setting up your Apple TV; otherwise, the easiest and best way is to use your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.

How to set up your Apple TV with a device

You need to use your Siri Remote to set up your Apple TV. Swipe the trackpad at the top to navigate, click to select.

Click the trackpad on your Siri Remote to pair it with your Apple TV. Select the language you want to use with Apple TV. Select the country you're in. Choose whether or not to use Siri. Select Set Up with Device. Tap Set Up on your iOS device. Enter the authentication code displayed on your Apple TV into your iOS device. The setup process will begin. Tap Done on iOS device when it says Finish on Apple TV. Choose when to require a password for iTunes purchases. Sign in to cable provider for single sign-on if your provider is supported. Turn on Home screen syncing if you want to keep the Home screen and apps up to date between multiple Apple TVs. Select Enable Location Services or Disable Location Services. Select Automatically Download or Not Now to choose whether or not to automatically load Apple's Aerial screensavers. Select Send to Apple on the Analytics screens. Choose whether or not to share app analytics with developers. Agree to the Terms and Conditions.

And with that, you're all set!

Questions?

Can't get this process to work? Let us know below and we'll try and help you out.