Anyone remotely tech-savvy knows the importance of backing up your data regularly. Hard drives can fail catastrophically, without warning, taking your precious photos, emails, and documents with them. Unfortunately, plenty of people who use computers aren't remotely tech-savvy. And some of those genuinely wonderful, lovely people are likely related to you. If your family's proving tough to shop for this year, consider giving them the reassurance that if their hard drive goes south, their data won't. Here's how to set up and remotely administer backups for the people you love.

(Bonus: Needing to set this up on the family computer can give you an excellent excuse to leave the room when the conversation turns to [uncomfortable personal question], [mortifying childhood anecdote], or [perilous foray into politics].)

1. Know how to share screens

Talking your relatives through this or any other tech support task by phone can be a nightmare. Save yourself and your family the exasperation by making sure they know how share their screen with you from afar.

To lay the groundwork for screen sharing, confirm that your Mac-using loved one(s) know what Messages is, and how to use it. (For siblings, this shouldn't be an issue; parents, probably not; grandparents, almost definitely.)

Once you're both online in Messages from your respective Macs, open a conversation with them. In the upper right corner of the Messages window, click Details. In the box that appears, next to their name and photo, click the screen-share icon pictured at left — the one that looks like one rectangle atop another — then select "Ask to Share Screen." Once they grant your request, you'll see their screen and be able to talk with them as you work.

Loved ones not on Macs? Consider another reliable cross-platform solution, such as the free-for-one-on-one-connections AnyDesk. Whichever solution you choose, screen sharing will make restoring any lost files from a distance a lot easier.

2. Set up Time Machine (if they don't already have it)

The more backups, in more places, the better. Assuming your relatives have Macs, and haven't already done so, get them set up on Time Machine. If they don't already have an external hard drive handy for local backups, and you don't have an old one to lend them, we can help you find a good backup drive.

3. Create a cloud backup