Our phones, tablets, and computers aren't just how we talk, text, and type anymore. They shoot, edit, and store all the photos and videos that mean the most to us. All the selfies and pets and children and trips and discoveries and adventures and meals and moments that matter to us most are created and kept on the digital devices we use every day. Day 1

Day 12 And losing them can be catastrophic. Not just, "oh, I lost that document I was working on and have tor redo it" catastrophic, but "oh god, oh no, I lost the photos of our wedding, of when we got the puppy, of the birth of our child, of the last time we ever saw the grandparents..." catastrophic. I've had those kinds of calls from desperate family and friends before. I've answered questions about that very problem here on the internet and on radio and TV. It keeps coming up again and again because people, no matter how well-intentioned, simply forget to back up their photos. And then comes the fire. Or flood. Or robbery. Or failed hard drive. Or it doesn't even matter what happened. It just matters that the photos are gone and with them a very large part of the memories that make us who we are. So, this year, when you're visiting familu and friends and they inevitably show you all the photos that matter most to them since last you were together, take the opportunity to ask them how they back up those photos. And if the answer isn't good or at all, givem them a gift that doesn't just last a lifetime but preserves a lifetime — give them the gift of saving their photos and videos. Setting up sync

The first and easier way to make sure all of your or anyone else's photos and videos are backed up, safely and securely, is to turn on sync. With Apple, you can use iCloud Photo Library. With Google, you can use Google Photos. Depending on your needs and circumstances, you may have to pay for extra storage, especially with iCloud Photo Library which only includes 5GB for free (Google offers unlimited free storage for up to 16mp photos and 1080p video), but sync is so simple and powerful it really is a must-have at this point. If you have an iPhone, iCloud Photo Library is built in. You just have to turn it on. You can also download Google Photos from the App Store. If you have a Samsung Galaxy, Pixel, or other Android Phone, you have several alternatives but Google Photos is the best of the bunch. How to set up and start using iCloud Photo Library

How to set up and start using Google Photos Adding local backups

Sync and online storage are great but power and ISPs go out, services get shut down, and — who knows? — maybe one day that zombie apocalypse will really happen. (Not really.) Whether you simply don't trust big companies with your private and personal photos and videos, or you want the added comfort of knowing you have a copy of every single bit of your media where you can get your hands on it, local backups are there for you. For iCloud Photo Library, you'll first need to make sure you have a copy of every photo and video downloaded to at least one of your Macs. How to make a local backup of your iCloud Photo Library Then, if you want to be doubly locally safe, you can back up that Mac and your Photo Library will be backed up along with it. How to backup your Mac using Time Machine

How to backup your Mac using SuperDuper or Carbon Copy Cloner Doubling up on the cloud Local backups are also great, but fires, floods, theft, and defects or errors on the drive mean you really want to keep copies of your most important photos and videos not just off-site but online. Maybe iCloud Photo Library or something like Google Photos are enough for you. If not, you can also use other cloud-based repositories, many of which have automatic photo upload features you can turn on. That includes services like Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, and more. Best photo backup services If you've already set up local downloads on your Mac, you can also back up your Mac online, including your synced and stored photo library. How to backup your Mac using BackBlaze or Crash Plan Backing up IRL