Best Buy is going to open early on Friday, Oct. 27 so you can get your copy of Super Mario Odyssey before anyone else!

If you haven't already pre-ordered Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch, well, you should probably do so at Best Buy right now because you'll get an adorable Cappy Collectible Coin when you do. If you want to get your hands on a physical copy, Best Buy is holding a special launch event the night of October 27. The event starts at 12:01 ET, which also means if you live on the Best coast ... I mean West Coast, you can get it at 9:01 PM!

According to Best Buy, about 600 locations will open at 12:01 a.m. ET on October 27. "That means 9:01 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, for those on West Coast; 10:01 p.m. for gamers on Mountain Time and 11:01 p.m. for fans in Central Time."

If you decide to preorder Super Mario Odyssey from Best Buy, you should head down to your local store on Saturday, October 21 between noon and 3:00 p.m. (local time) because there'll be an in-store demo taking place. If you play the demo, you'll get a free sticker book for your time.

If you still don't own a Nintendo Switch, GameStop has a bundle you might be interested in. For $379, you'll get a special Super Mario Odyssey edition of Nintendo Switch (complete with red Joy-Cons), plus a digital download code of the game, a Super Mario Odyssey themed carrying case, and a screen protector. I think it's worth it just for the red Joy-Cons.