Quickly, Potterheads, to Facebook!

Wanna feel old? The first Harry Potter book was released 20 years ago today. Don't let that bum you out, though. In celebration of this anniversary, Facebook has turned a few of your favorite words into spells you and your friends can activate on both the app and the website.

Here's how it works!

Casting a Harry Potter spell on Facebook

Unlike many other Facebook promotions, there's no page you have to go and like to access these powers. All you need to do is create a post or comment with one of these words:

Harry Potter

Slytherin

Gryffindor

Hufflepuff

Ravenclaw

When you send the post, a little wand will appear and magic will erupt across your screen. After the post is live, you and any of your friends can click or tap on those words — which are now colored special for the celebration — and that same wand animation will appear again!

What are you waiting for? Go have some fun!