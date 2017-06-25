Quickly, Potterheads, to Facebook!

Wanna feel old? The first Harry Potter book was released 20 years ago today. Don't let that bum you out, though. In celebration of this anniversary, Facebook has turned a few of your favorite words into spells you and your friends can activate on both the app and the website.

Here's how it works!

Casting a Harry Potter spell on Facebook

Harry Potter Facebook

Unlike many other Facebook promotions, there's no page you have to go and like to access these powers. All you need to do is create a post or comment with one of these words:

  • Harry Potter
  • Slytherin
  • Gryffindor
  • Hufflepuff
  • Ravenclaw

When you send the post, a little wand will appear and magic will erupt across your screen. After the post is live, you and any of your friends can click or tap on those words — which are now colored special for the celebration — and that same wand animation will appear again!

What are you waiting for? Go have some fun!