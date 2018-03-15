As you're out and about, you remember that your favorite game is about to go on sale or it's available for pre-order. However, you don't have your laptop or Switch so you think that there's no way you can purchase the game. That's where you're wrong, because you can buy it with your phone for digital download. Here's my step-by-step guide to purchasing a digital download from your phone.

How to purchase a Nintendo Switch game right on your phone

Nintendo doesn't have an eShop app to download onto your phone, which is a big bummer if you want to buy a game when you're not buy your Switch. However, you can still get your hands on your favorite game or pre-order it when you're out and it pops up in your mind.

Open your browser and go to nintendo.com Select the Nintendo Switch tab and go down to Nintendo Switch games Select the game you want to purchase Select your payment method for the game A payment confirmation will then show up, select Purchase at the bottom of the page

You just bought your game! A receipt should show up and should also be emailed to you after the process has been complete. When you go home, you will be able to download your newly purchased game, or if it's a pre-order, you should be able to download the demo and play it.

